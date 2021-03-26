Through war and pandemics, Hungary's oldest GP still finds joy in healing at 97

Kormendi, 97-year-old doctor, examines a patient in his doctor's office at his home in Budapest
Krisztina Than and Krisztina Fenyo
·2 min read

By Krisztina Than and Krisztina Fenyo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's oldest general practitioner at the age of 97 receives patients every day and administers COVID-19 vaccines with an unwavering devotion to his profession.

Istvan Kormendi says he was inspired from his early childhood by the example of his father, who was also a GP. He still lives in the high-ceilinged old apartment on the Buda side of the Danube river where his family moved when he was just 6.

"The whole milieu destined me for this... and when it became obvious that I wanted to be a doctor, my father introduced me to the profession," he told Reuters, sitting behind an antique desk that his father bought in 1920.

For Kormendi, who had his own COVID-19 vaccine shot in January, the coronavirus pandemic is just the latest in a series of upheavals and challenges that have marked his long life.

Coming from a Jewish family, he risked his life attending lectures illegally because in 1941 under Hungary's anti-Semitic legislation he was not allowed to go to medical school.

Kormendi escaped the Holocaust but had to do forced labour. To survive that, he took along some canned food and two of his favourite textbooks on pharmacology and internal medicine. He was only admitted to medical school in 1945, after the end of World War Two.

'GREAT BLESSING'

His diploma is now over 70 years old but he keeps learning and applying new treatments every day, and uses the latest computer technology to book patients' data, which is a daunting task along with all the vaccinations he has to do.

Kormendi describes the COVID-19 vaccines a "great blessing" just as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps Hungary and much of the rest of Europe.

"I have had plenty of stress in my life and despite that, the constant mental readiness and work has kept me in this condition, just like sportsmen are kept fit by training," he said.

Kormendi says the secret to longevity is in his genes, but he also stays fit by walking.

"I tell myself, let's go uphill, first slowly and then I gain momentum ... Those who sit idle quickly lose strength, both physically and mentally."

His wife, the love of his life, died recently. His daughter, also a doctor, lives in Vienna, and he misses the grandchildren, and his one great-grandchild, who lives in Copenhagen. He has not seen them since last year because of the pandemic.

Kormendi has around 300 patients, and wants to keep going as long as he can remember the names of new drugs and resolve computer problems.

"If I had to say how I want to finish, well, I would say if I live to be 100 years old then, after a day of work, feeling a pleasant tiredness, I would go to sleep and ...not wake up any more."

(Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds arrested in Belarus 'Freedom Day' protest

    Protesters calling for the resignation of Belarus’ authoritarian president marched in small groups Thursday throughout the capital of Minsk, the first sizable turnout of demonstrators since weeks of protest rocked the country last year. The groups marched through courtyards and streets in a tactic aimed at avoiding widescale arrests like those during the massive protest gatherings of 2020, some of which approached 200,000 people. Videos on social media showed police arresting people holding the red-and-white flags that are an emblem of the opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • BP CEO Looney Gets Low Remuneration in 2020 Due to Pandemic

    BP CEO Looney receives remuneration of 1.735 million pounds in 2020, owing to a significant collapse in oil demand caused by the pandemic, which led to an annual loss of nearly 4.1 billion pounds.

  • Romanian police protest cutbacks, poor conditions

    Hundreds of police protested Thursday in the Romanian capital of Bucharest over cutbacks and poor working conditions. “There are approximately 3,000 police stations that have toilets outside the building, in the back yard — they have no running water,” Cosmin Andreica, president of the Europol police trade union, told The Associated Press.

  • Romania OKs holding Easter celebrations despite virus surge

    Romanian authorities announced Thursday that Easter celebrations in the deeply Christian country will go ahead in person this year, even though Romania is battling a surge of COVID-19 infections that is threatening to overwhelm its hospitals. The announcement came after Prime Minister Florin Citu of the National Liberal Party met with religious representatives to discuss potential solutions for worshipers to observe Easter celebrations and attend church during the pandemic. “The solution that we are going with is to adapt the timeframe of restrictions so believers can physically attend the Resurrection Service or the holidays of each religious group and still respect health and safety rules,” Citu said.

  • Addicted to Cheap Fuel, Emerging Markets Face a Climate Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising oil prices are testing the developing world’s resolve to quit fossil fuels.The president of Brazil has fired the chief of the country’s largest oil producer -- inadvertently sending its currency, bonds and stocks plunging -- in a bid to keep diesel prices from spiking. Nigeria’s dependence on low-cost gasoline threatens to scupper a year-long effort to phase out fuel subsidies. Peru and Mexico are reversing fossil fuel taxes as oil prices rise and families struggle to make ends meet, and India is under pressure to do so.Around the world, countries spend a staggering $300 billion a year to keep a lid on fossil-fuel prices, stave off civil unrest and prop up their economies. And this year’s 20% rally in oil prices has only kept those subsidies flowing. While world leaders from the U.S. to Europe to China vow to slash emissions in their bid to combat climate change, some emerging markets are deepening their dependence on dirty energy and delaying the transition to clean energy.“They are continuing to subsidize the production and consumption of fossil fuels,” said Nathalie Girouard, head of the Environmental Performance and Information division at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.“At this stage it is not very encouraging.”Pandemic recovery efforts are exacerbating the issue, with 31 major economies having pledged at least $292 billion in Covid relief to fossil-fuel intensive sectors, according to energypolicytracker.org, a consortium of research organizations including the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy.While 2020’s oil crash offered a “golden opportunity” to start eliminating federal support for fossil fuels, according to the International Energy Agency, political and economic pressures surrounding the pandemic have frustrated efforts to do so. Price reform remains deeply unpopular in countries where cheap fuel is one of the only economic advantages available to citizens already squeezed by Covid-related unemployment, inflation and poverty. Governments are now more concerned with supporting families and businesses than with price reform – even though unwinding subsidies would offer much-needed relief to government coffers, and upholding them can have dire consequences for both climate and economies.Simply allowing the market to dictate fuel prices would reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 3.2% in 2030, according to Purdue University’s Center for Global Trade Analysis. Taxing fuel to account for air pollution and health would have lowered emissions 28% in 2015, the International Monetary Fund said in a 2019 report.Instead, many countries are earmarking pandemic recovery funds for carbon-intensive industries. Government recovery funds for production alone surpassed the $264 billion earmarked for clean energy, according to energypolicytracker.org. In 2019, fossil-fuel subsidies for consumers and producers totaled $468 billion in 2019, according to the OECD.“It is very uneven. Some governments are looking at this as an opportunity for energy transition,” said Bronwen Tucker, who researches subsidies for Oil Change International, a clean energy advocacy group. “But there are governments taking big risks by doubling down on fossil fuels.”The issue isn’t limited to the developing world. The U.K. gave tax breaks to oil producers leading up to the pandemic and is dedicating an estimated $42 billion in Covid relief to the industry. Including the untaxed cost that fossil fuels have on climate change and health, China and the U.S. are the world’s biggest subsidizers, according to the 2019 IMF report. But such support for fossil fuels can weigh more heavily on poorer countries that have less stable economies and tighter budgets.Brazil’s move to preserve fuel subsidies has already roiled markets, driving the real to become the worst-performing major currency this year. Investors in state oil company Petrobras are bracing for a hit to its finances after it lost about $40 billion during the 2012-2014 oil price boom, when the company was forced to sell fuel at below-market prices.It’s a problem plaguing most state oil producers. Petrobras, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Gazprom PJSC, all from countries with histories of fuel subsidies, are the worst performing major oil producers this year with Petrobras down 18%. The cost of selling oil, natural gas and coal below international levels was $296 billion globally in 2017, according to an International Monetary Fund working paper published in 2019.Still, the matter defies party lines. Brazil’s left is even more eager to have Petrobras foot the bill for rising gasoline and diesel than Bolsonaro, a far-right populist. Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s arch political enemy and a likely 2022 presidential candidate, attacked high prices in a comeback speech this month.“The issue for the rest of the region is, how many of these countries can absorb the additional cost of keeping prices low?” said John Padilla, managing director of IPD Latin America LLC, a consultancy. “It’s an added economic burden.”One problem with subsidies is they have a “mechanical effect” and cost more as soon as international prices rise, said Girouard. Governments should attach conditions to such economic aid, like what France has done with the airlines industry, she said.While more than 40 countries still have polices in place keeping fuel affordable, there has been progress, with spending subsidies becoming more transparent in recent years. The Group of 20 is carrying out peer reviews of fossil-fuel support through a program with the OECD and New Zealand is expected to prioritize subsidy reform as head of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. Last year U.K became the first in the G20 to end overseas oil and gas financing, offering hope for a wider shift.Countries that have successfully phased out subsidies have reaped climate benefits. Morocco, which began eliminating subsidies after the 2009-2010 oil-price spike, is now one of the few developing countries on track to curb its emissions by 2030, according to Climate Action Tracker. Its six-year wind-down included targeted social protection programs to insulate the most vulnerable citizens from rising fuel costs.Tunisia has introduced monthly price adjustments for gasoline and diesel to reduce deficits while Egypt and Kazakhstan have both eliminated electricity subsidies benefiting dirty energy.``In 2020 there was a unique opportunity for emerging markets, with oil prices tanking, to get rid of subsidies,'' said Thomaz Favaro, director of Brazil and the Southern Cone for Control Risks, a consultancy. ``Most countries actually have failed to revise that strategy, and now that oil prices are picking up again, that window of opportunity is closing and it is closing very fast.''For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The company behind the Suez Canal blockage spilled 28,800 plastic toys into the ocean in the 1990s

    The toys were spilled by an Evergreen Marine-operated ship in 1992 and prompted a big scientific and journalistic investigation.

  • Asda workers win key appeal in equal pay fight

    Supreme Court rules shop workers are free to pursue fight to gain equal pay with warehouse staff.

  • UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

    British lawmakers agreed Thursday to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens’ everyday lives. The House of Commons voted to extend the powers until September, and approved the government's road map for gradually easing Britain's strict coronavirus lockdown over the next three months. The Coronavirus Act, passed a year ago as Britain went into lockdown, brought in a wide range of temporary health, economic and social powers to deal with the pandemic.

  • This Tiny Hong Kong Coffee Shop Was Inspired by the Australian Sunset

    The colorful spot was designed by Studio Etain Ho and Absence from Island

  • Fury as Georgia congresswoman arrested and hauled out of state capitol after knocking on governor’s door

    ‘You have a woman of colour fighting for the rights of Georgians and they arrested her for knocking on the door because she wanted to witness our governor sign the bill’

  • From Breitbart to Miller: Here’s how Trump’s MAGA circle responded to Biden’s first press conference

    ‘Storytime with Uncle Joe’ and a press performance ‘that would make Chinese state-run outlets blush’

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Study names 12 most dangerous anti-vaxxers in America

    The report demands that all 12 anti-vaxxers be de-platformed

  • 'Arrested Development' stars honor Jessica Walter: 'Rest in Peace Mama Bluth'

    "Arrested Development" cast members Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Tony Hale and David Cross mourned the death of Jessica Walter, who played Lucille Bluth.

  • Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Thousands of Rohingya refugees began rebuilding their makeshift homes on Thursday, after a fire ripped though a Bangladeshi refugee camp where they were living earlier this week, killing at least 11. Monday's blaze left 339 missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. On Thursday, families left homeless by the fire built shelters using tarpaulin, ropes and bamboo provided by aid groups.

  • 'Arrested Development' fans are celebrating Jessica Walter's life by sharing her most iconic TV moments

    Jessica Walter died on Wednesday at age 80. The Emmy-winning actress had an entertainment career that spanned six decades.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • University pays $1bn to women over abuse claims against campus gynaecologist

    The payout marks the largest sexual abuse settlement with a university

  • Body of Washington teen found on recycling conveyor belt in Texas, sheriff says

    The death is considered suspicious.

  • Bernie Sanders congratulates Joe Biden for shedding his moderate past

    Sanders says he thinks president ‘is prepared to go forward aggressively’ on a number of issues