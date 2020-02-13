'War on the poor': Las Vegas's homelessness crackdown takes effect

Outside a Taco Bell in south-east Las Vegas, Skateboard Mike crossed an empty parking lot and pointed at the tent encampment that had built up on the ledges of a storm drain.

Skateboard Mike, whose real name is Michael Brinkman, lives nearby, spending his nights in a hole he dug in a dirt lot. The space is filled with couch cushions, and Brinkman, 42, usually tops the hole with cardboard and tumbleweed to avoid being exposed.

“It’s not that we’re here. It’s that they see us,” Brinkman said.

Las Vegas recently began cracking down on people living outdoors. In November, the city council approved a law that made sitting, resting or “lodging” on sidewalks a misdemeanor punishable with up to six months in jail or fines of up to $1,000 in most neighborhoods.

“I don’t blame them,” Brinkman said of community support for the ordinance. “That’s where a majority of the homeless people stay, in the wash or the tunnels. As you can see, it becomes an eyesore. Trash is the biggest problem.”

Some say the tipping point in lawmakers’ attitudes was “poop on a stoop”.

Tired of finding human waste outside his office in downtown Las Vegas, attorney Jerry Gillock in September used a shovel to deliver feces to the steps of city hall. Gillock was soon on the 11 o’clock news for the second time in four months demanding action regarding people sleeping, using drugs and relieving themselves outside his law practice.

At the time, the Las Vegas mayor, Carolyn Goodman, was already preparing what may be the most draconian homelessness ordinance in the United States.

The “no lodging” bill passed amid chants from protesters calling “Housing, not handcuffs!” and “Hey-hey, ho-ho, the war on the poor has got to go!”

Goodman instructed city marshals to remove disruptive audience members from the city council chamber.

The law went into effect on 1 January, and enforcement began this month with the caveat that before being fined or arrested, offenders are first asked to relocate to the Corridor of Hope – a district of homeless services tucked in between cemeteries, industrial plants and tow yards – at times when shelters there have beds available. The ordinance is not enforced when homeless shelters are full.

•••

Homelessness is a perennial crisis in southern Nevada, with at least 6,500 people camped on streets or in storm drains, many of them battling addiction. While a transient community at every income level, Las Vegas’s appeal seems particularly strong for people down on their luck. And established residents are susceptible to hard times too, amid the temptations of round-the-clock drinking, gambling and illegal substances.

With no state income tax and dwindling federal support for social services, Nevada has long been ill-equipped to treat problems associated with homelessness. Clark county, which encompasses Las Vegas, recently committed $12m in marijuana tax revenue to homelessness prevention. The city, meanwhile, has invested $20m to increase capacity at the open-air Courtyard Homeless Resource Center. Yet no one is claiming those are adequate solutions.

Las Vegas seems to accept that it’s embarking on a divisive social experiment, one with serious repercussions for displaced people.

The Las Vegas mayor, Carolyn Goodman, speaks as the city council considers the measure in November. Photograph: Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP More

“This is flawed but it is a start,” Goodman insisted at the November city council meeting. “We have been having these conversations for 20 years, and we must have results.”

Homeless advocates, however, fear that the “no lodging” convictions will haunt people for the rest of their lives. “It’s going to affect their ability to get student loans, affect their ability to get housing and access public benefits,” Arash Ghafoori of the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth told the press. According to its 2019 homeless census, Nevada has the highest rate of homeless youth in the country.