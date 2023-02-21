Year of war: Prosecutor's Office investigates death of 72 Kyiv residents from Russian missiles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, law-enforcement agencies in the city of Kyiv have engaged in pre-trial investigations of 1,539 criminal proceedings against crimes connected to the Russian military aggression.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, referenced by the press service of the institution.

Details: In particular, as part of the criminal proceedings related to the missile attacks on Kyiv, the law enforcers of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of 72 civilians.

That includes the death of 6 children and injury of 11, specifically in the city of Kyiv.

Quote: "These are the most tragic repercussions of the war, which, coupled with other manifestations of Russian aggression, are the indicators of a blatant violation of the international humanitarian law."

Details: Overall, 116 individuals were reported of suspicion as a result of the investigations.

Indictments concerning 65 individuals are handed over to the courts. In particular: on the facts of collaborational activity [with the Russian forces – ed.] (27); justification and denial of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine (14); treason (10); providing assistance to the aggressor state (3); violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order (3); encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine (2).

Seven Russian servicemen were charged with committing war crimes against civilian residents on the territory of Kyiv Oblast in March 2022. Two Russian soldiers are suspected of killing a civilian, other five of shooting at ten civilian cars while they were exiting the settlement of Hostomel, where five people were killed and six more were injured.

Kiper also noted that despite challenging conditions due to the war, during the previous year the prosecutors managed to maintain the effectiveness of the capital's law enforcement agencies in other priority areas, namely in the budgetary sphere, combating corruption and organised crime, crimes in the land and tax spheres.

