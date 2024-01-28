War protest blocks Bellevue Way with car, bike barricade

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A war protest is currently blocking all lanes of Bellevue Way.

Bellevue police say the roadway is closed between Northeast 4 Street and Northeast 8th Street.

Drivers are trying to turn around in hopes of avoiding the blockade created out of cars and bikes.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.