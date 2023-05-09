War on second homes causes capital gains tax bill to overtake stamp duty

Houses with For Sale signs

Britons are now paying more capital gains tax (CGT) than stamp duty for the first time in 15 years – and a war on property investors is to blame, experts say.

Taxpayers paid a record £18bn in taxes on investment profits such as from the sale of second homes last year. It came as a wave of landlords, hit by higher costs and increased red tape, exited the buy-to-let market.

This was £3bn more than taxpayers paid in stamp duty, bucking historical trends. These show stamp duty generated more revenue for the Treasury than capital gains duties almost every year for the past two decades, according to analysis of official statistics.

Experts say it reflects the tax squeeze placed on property investors, including the abolition of a number of tax breaks, a looming ban on no fault evictions and incoming requirements to increase the energy efficiency of let homes at great cost.

Sean McCann, of advisers NFU Mutual, which carried out the analysis, said buy-to-let landlords offloading property was behind the huge surge in CGT receipts.

He said: “With the value of the average UK property having increased by 70pc over the last 10 years, many are facing substantial bills.

“More buy-to-let landlords are offloading property because of increasing mortgage rates and are being hit based on the rise in the value of their property.”

The Chancellor has already slashed the annual exemption, which means the tax take will continue to climb.

This annual allowance was slashed from £12,300 to £6,000 in April, driving thousands of landlords to abandon the market last year in order to reduce their tax bills. An even greater number of buy-to-let investors face a CGT sting next year when the allowance is cut again to a pitiful £3,000.

The latest data from HM Revenue and Customs shows CGT receipts grew by £3bn year-on-year while stamp duty rose by only £1bn due to the dramatic slowdown in the property market.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is forecasting a £4.7bn drop in stamp duty receipts in 2023-24 due to a housing market downturn.

A decade ago, in 2012-13, CGT cost taxpayers just £3.9bn – almost half as much as stamp duty. CGT receipts overtook stamp duty in 2020-21 when the stamp duty holiday was introduced for 14 months. But capital gains duties have continued to climb rapidly and still cost taxpayers more, even after the stamp duty holiday came to an end.

The OBR predicts that CGT receipts will soar to £26bn a year by 2027-28. This is in part because the freezing of income tax thresholds will force more taxpayers to pay CGT at higher rates.

The last time CGT overtook stamp duty was in the 2008 housing market crash, when a fall in property sales saw stamp duty receipts halve in just one year.

At the same time there was a huge £2.5bn annual leap in CGT receipts.

Mr McCann said the spike in CGT reflected the abolition of the “indexation allowance” – an allowance for the rise in inflation which was designed so that sellers only paid CGT on the “real gain” of their asset prices.

He said the true impact of the scrapping of the allowance was visible, now that inflation is at its highest in 40 years. He said: “In the last three years as asset prices and inflation have both risen sharply more tax has been collected as a result.”

Nearly half a million landlords are expected to leave the buy-to-let market in the next five years, according to research from estate agent Hamptons.

The loss of mortgage interest relief has made investing in a buy-to-let property less profitable than it once was.

Landlords used to be able to offset all their mortgage interest against rental income to lower their tax bill. But under tax changes announced by George Osborne in 2015, which came into full effect in April 2020, they can now only get a tax credit based on 20pc of their mortgage interest payments.

Other incoming regulatory changes are also pushing landlords to sell up.

Thousands of landlords are abandoning the buy-to-let market amid fears that the cost of renovating their properties in order to meet the Government’s net zero rules will run into the tens of thousands.

Landlords will have to ensure their properties have an Energy Performance Certificate (or EPC) rating of at least C, under government plans.

Over 65,000 rental properties went on sale in the first three months of the year, 36,460 of which had ratings of D or lower.

Furthermore, new reforms to private housing – including an end to “no-fault” evictions – will introduce a host of regulations for landlords to comply with.

