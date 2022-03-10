War Separates Family | Survivor Wins Scholarship | Mall Tax Hiked

With just over 10 days to go before the official start of spring, temperatures in the Chicago area projected to drop below freezing for much of the rest of the week, average gas prices in Lake County have risen about $4.50 a gallon and the number of people with coronavirus in Illinois hospitals has reached its lowest level since last July.

Here are some of the stories from across the north suburbs getting attention from Patch.com readers:

Matt and Natalia Basinger are raising money to help family members who have become refugees in Poland as a result of the ongoing invasion.

The Skokie Village Board approved a public-private partnership establishing a new tax to pay for the mall landlord's redevelopment plans.

Fiona Campbell survived three cancerous brain tumors as a child and will attend Carthage College where she will study Special Education.

A group of at least six burglars twice returned to the Autobarn Collection in Evanston to steal more cars after breaking in Monday morning.

The Arlington Heights property was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.

After a plea deal, a partner at a defunct Highland Park firm was sentenced last week to 36 months probation with periodic imprisonment.

POLICE REPORTS/BLOTTER

(Shutterstock)

This article originally appeared on the Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Patch