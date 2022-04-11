Russia halts bond sales over ‘cosmic’ borrowing costs - live updates

Russia debt default bond roubles dollars cosmic borrowing sanctions - PETER KLAUNZER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Russia is halting bond sales for the rest of the year as its finance minister warned borrowing costs would be “cosmic”.

Anton Siluanov told a Russian newspaper: “We do not plan to go to the local market or foreign markets this year. It makes no sense because the borrowing cost would be cosmic.”

Russia edged closer to defaulting on its debts last week after western sanctions forced it to pay bondholders in roubles. The cost of insuring the Kremlin’s debt now signals a record 99pc chance of default within a year.

But Moscow has insisted it has the funds to meet its debt obligations and has blamed sanctions for its difficulties in meeting payments.

Mr Siluanov, who has accused the West of trying to force Russia into default, threatened to take legal action over the issue.

Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board

Elon Musk Tesla Twitter - Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Tesla founder Elon Musk has decided not to join Twitter’s board, the social media firm’s chief executive tweeted, an unexpected twist to a saga that’s captivated the online community for days.

Musk had held discussions with Twitter’s directors but the entrepreneur ultimately declined their offer of a board seat, Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal tweeted. “I believe this is for the best,” the Twitter chief executive said in an internal memo he shared.

Read the full story here

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

IoD: Production weaknesses a 'cause for concern'

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, says there are worrying signs that underlying demand is weakening.

We have become used to the economic news following the path of the pandemic, and there are elements of this in today’s GDP data for February: a reduction in activity from the scaling back of the Test-and-Trace programme and an increase from the loosening of remaining travel restrictions, particularly for February half term. However, today’s data may also contain early signs that underlying demand in the economy is weakening, with output in the production sector falling by 0.6pc in February, and particular difficulties in car, electronic and chemical manufacturing. If this weakness is due to the unavailability of components, then it may correct itself in future although the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine will make that harder in the short-run. However, if it is due to falling demand from the end consumer, worried about the rising cost of living, then there may be further economic clouds on the horizon in the months ahead.

FTSE 100 dips at the open

The FTSE 100 has started the week on the back foot after disappointing GDP data for February.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3pc at the open to 7,647 points.

Expert reaction: Risk of contraction amid cost-of-living crunch

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, says the post-Christmas economic slowdown was even quicker than expected.

The news that the economy was hardly growing at all in February suggests the economy had a little less momentum in the first quarter than we had previously thought, and increases the risk of a contraction in GDP in the coming months as the squeeze on household real incomes intensifies [...] The pace of the recovery was already going to slow once the post-omicron bounce faded and the squeeze on household real incomes intensified. But we hadn’t expected it to slow so much so soon. We now think the economy may have grown by 1pc quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter as a whole, down from our previous estimate of 1.1pc. And the risks for our economy to grow by 0.2pc quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter are tilted to the downside. Even so, with high inflation feeding through into higher price/wage expectations, we doubt this will prevent the Bank of England from raising interest rates further to 1pc at its next meeting on 5 May, and to 2pc next year.

ONS analysis

Darren Morgan at the ONS said:

The economy was little changed in February with the easing of restrictions for overseas travel – an increased confidence in booking holidays in the UK – triggering strong growth in travel agencies, tour operators and hotels. This was partially offset by the reduction of the Test and Trace vaccination programmes, which made a strong contribution to GDP at the start of the year. Manufacturing fell notably, with motor manufacturers continuing to struggle to source parts. With today's growth, the economy now stands 1.5pc above its pre-pandemic level.

GDP grew 0.1% in February ad is now 1.5% above its pre-pandemic level.



Services grew 0.2% (2.1% above), manufacturing fell 0.4% (0.7% below) and construction fell 0.1% (1.1% above) https://t.co/tXQpG2fBnX pic.twitter.com/FnduF93fUC — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 11, 2022

UK economy held back by manufacturing slump

Closer to home, there's new data out this morning showing the UK economy grew less than expected in February after industrial production and construction shrank.

GDP ticked up 0.1pc, down from a January's 0.8pc gain and below expectations of 0.2pc, according to the ONS. It means the UK economy is 1.5pc above its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

There was growth in the services sector as the easing of Covid restrictions helped drive more tourism activity.

But manufacturing dropped unexpectedly, driven by shortages that hit output from car makers. Construction also fell, driven by a decrease in repair and maintenance work.

World Bank: Forecasts are 'very sobering'

Anna Bjerde at the World Bank said:

The results of our analysis are very sobering. Our forecasts show that the Russian invasion in Ukraine has reversed the region's recovery from the pandemic. This is the second major shock to hit the regional economy in two years and comes at a very precarious time for the region, as many economies were still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Read more on this story: Russians slash their spending as sanctions batter the economy

War to ravage Ukraine economy

Good morning.

The World Bank has issued dire forecasts for both Ukraine and Russia this year as a result of the war, warning the outlook could get even bleaker if the conflict drags on.

Ukraine's economy will collapse by 45.1pc this year, the bank predicted, far worse than the 10pc to 35pc downturn the IMF projected last month. Russia's GDP is expected to decline 11.2pc.

In a more pessimistic scenario, which reflects an escalation of the conflict, there would be a larger negative impact on the euro area, increased western sanctions and a financial shock due to eroding confidence.

The region's economy would contract by nearly 9pc – worse than the 2008 global financial crisis – with a 20pc decline for Russia and a 75pc collapse for Ukraine, the report said.

