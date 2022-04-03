In war-torn Syria, a charity offers hope to kids with cancer

OMAR SANADIKI
·3 min read

DAMASCUS, SYria (AP) — At the children’s cancer ward in a hospital in the Syrian capital of Damascus, children walk down brightly painted corridors, hooked up to IV needles delivering critical treatment into their bloodstream.

Nurses tend to babies and teenagers getting chemotherapy sit in reclining chairs. Other children, in a nearby playroom, draw and color to pass the time.

The beds fill up fast at the ward operated by BASMA, a private charity that supports children with cancer. Today, it is the biggest association across the war-shattered nation to offer full cancer diagnoses and treatment without charge — and for many among Syria’s impoverished population, it comes down to either that or no treatment at all.

More than a decade of war has brought Syria's health care sector to its knees. With an ongoing economic crisis exacerbated by Western sanctions and a devastating currency crash, most families are struggling to survive.

Few can afford expensive cancer treatment. Hospitals, including Al-Bairouni hospital on the Harasta highway, just northeast of the Syrian capital, and the Children's Hospital in Damascus, face severe shortages of medicines and medical equipment.

Before the war, the Syrian government provided anticancer medication free of charge in its public oncology facilities. But since the conflict broke out in 2011, these services have been disrupted. Around half of the country’s health care clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war, which has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half of the country's pre-war population. Oncology care saw a rapid decline.

“The doctor told us medicine is in short supply and we would have to secure most of it ourselves,” said a woman from the coastal province of Latakia who identified herself by her nickname, Umm Hamzeh, meaning the mother of Hamzeh.

Her 14-year-old son was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer in children.

“Life is very difficult,” she added.

For her and many others, the BASMA-operated cancer units at Al-Bairouni and the Children's Hospital have been a rare sanctuary in a country exhausted by war and poverty.

“They welcomed us immediately, from the first day, and took care of everything,” Umm Hamzeh said. In addition to treatment, the children’s wards at the Al-Bairouni hospital offer accommodation for parents of children from far away provinces, as well as psychological care for both parents and children.

“The ongoing conflict and economic downturn have taken a devastating toll on children’s access to health services in Syria for more than a decade, jeopardizing the lives of thousands with potentially treatable illnesses,” said UNICEF's representative for Syria, Bo Viktor Nylund.

“Fighting and surviving cancer is no small feat in any country, but a conflict zone is truly the worst environment for children with cancer," Nylund added. He spoke last month, after receiving cancer drugs for more than 4,000 Syrian children, a donation from the Kuwait Fund.

BASMA opened the first specialized unit to diagnose and treat children with cancer in 2008, working with only 20 inpatient beds and able to offer services to eight outpatients at Al-Bairouni. At the height of the war, the hospital overlooked a front line between government-controlled Damascus and rebel-held suburbs. Most beds were empty as cancer care declined.

Now, there are 38 beds available and the charity hopes to expand to 72 beds by the end of the year, according to Suhair Boulad, chairperson of BASMA, which provides free treatment to about 650 children with cancer every year.

“We are struggling a lot to get these medications but thank God at BASMA, we didn’t run out even one day," Boulad said.

“Syrian children are like any other children. They have the right to receive full treatment as needed,” she added.

Recommended Stories

  • Secret intelligence has unusually public role in Ukraine war

    The war in Ukraine is the conflict where spies came in from the cold and took center stage. Since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February, intelligence agencies in the U.S. and Britain have been remarkably willing to go public with their secret intelligence assessments of what is happening on the battlefield — and inside the Kremlin. The U.S. this week declassified intelligence findings claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine by advisers scared to tell him the truth.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv region as Russian troops withdraw to eastDead civilians in streets of Bucha, near Kyiv, after Russian troops retreatRed Cross evacuation convoy struggling to reach MariupolRussia threatens to end cooperation with International Space StationGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russian land mines create "catastrophic" threat to Ukrainian civiliansPope Francis implicitly criticizes Putin over warDefense Department will se

  • 'The best of humanity': NJ volunteer missions deliver hope amid refugee crisis in Ukraine

    The refugee crisis in Ukraine has inspired volunteers from Fort Lee, Teaneck, Paramus, the Shore and elsewhere to travel to the edge of the warzone.

  • Officials say 4 men, 2 women killed in highway crash on I-81

    Officials say four men and two women were killed in a crash on I-81 that involved about 80 cars on Monday.

  • Ukrainian lawmaker talks war, weapons, and Russian ‘society gone crazy’

    Inna Sovsun, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, joins Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan in a wide-ranging conversation about the latest in the country’s efforts to defend against Russian attacks. Discussing intervention by the U.S. that stopped delivery of MiG fighter jets from Poland, Sovsun says, “There is this big frustration and feeling of betrayal on the side of all Ukrainian society,” adding that the defensive weaponry that has been provided “feels like we’re getting just enough to survive, but not enough to win.”

  • Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv region as Russian troops withdraw to Ukraine's east

    Ukraine's forces retook the Kyiv region and northern areas of the country Saturday after Russian troops pulled out, leaving behind landmines and a trail of bodies, per Ukrainian officials and multiple reports.Driving the news: Russia's military was regrouping for fights in eastern Ukraine, as Ukrainian troops regained complete control of the capital region for the first time since Putin's forces began their invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • Video Shows Wreckage of World's Largest Plane in Hostomel After Russian Retreat

    The remnants of what was the world’s largest plane, the Antonov AN-225, were filmed at Hostomel Airport near Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 2, as Ukrainian officials said the area had been recaptured from Russia.Hostomel was the site of fighting on the very first day of Russia’s invasion, February 24. The government of Ukraine later said that the Antonov AN-225, named “Mriya” or “The Dream,” had been destroyed during battles at the airport. The six-engine aircraft was the only one of its kind ever built.In early March, the plane was seen in a Russian state media dispatch from Hostomel. On March 31, US defense officials said Russia had likely left the area, part of troop movements near Kyiv. Drone footage showed the airfield abandoned.This video, taken by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko on April 2, shows the remains of the Mriya at Hostomel Airport. “It’s impossible to kill the dream,” Goncharenko said. Credit: Oleksiy Goncharenko via Storyful

  • Drone footage said to show damaged Antonov Airport

    STORY: The images appeared to show aerials of the airport and the surrounding area, including airplanes on the tarmac and damaged buildings following Russian airstrikes.Reuters was able to verify the video through the pattern of the runway and the buildings seen which match satellite photography of the location.The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said Russian forces had withdrawn from Hostomel, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv, but were still dug in at Bucha, between Hostomel and Irpin.After failing to capture a single major Ukrainian city in five weeks of war, Russia says it is pulling back from northern Ukraine and shifting its focus to the southeast.

  • Inside the lavish penthouse suite in the Bahamas where Prince William and Kate Middleton closed out their controversial royal tour

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a private butler, drank rum-punch cocktails, and slept in a suite that reportedly cost $25,000 a night.

  • Three Fort Campbell soldiers, nine other men charged after guns in pipeline traced to Chicago mass shooting

    Federal agents on Tuesday morning arrested three Fort Campbell soldiers in connection to an illegal gun pipeline to Chicago.

  • Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announces campaign for Congress

    Former GOP vice president candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will run for Alaska’s at-large Congress seat vacated by the late Rep. Don Young, she announced on her Facebook page Friday. "Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska," Palin wrote. "Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years."

  • Ethiopia's Tigray war: Inside Mekelle cut off from the world

    A resident of conflict-hit Tigray gives a rare insight into life there after 17 months of war.

  • A New Wave of Covid-19 Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare.

    The next wave of Covid-19 is coming, and in some parts of the United States, it’s already here. Are you ready? The culprit this time is BA.2, a subvariant of the highly infectious Omicron variant. Nobody knows for sure how much havoc it will cause, but BA.2 has already led to a surge of cases in Europe and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the United States and around the world. Researchers are tracking an uptick in cases in the United States, and they’ve detected a rise in the v

  • Cancer survival rates are changing

    Data: Journal of the National Cancer Institute; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDeath rates for many individual cancer types, such as melanoma, have seen historic drops in the last decade. At the same time, a few cancers like pancreatic cancer have remained stubbornly unchanged. Others like colorectal cancer have even seen worrisome increases.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Between 2000 and 2021, cancer death rates in

  • 6 tell-tale physical traits of a heavy alcohol drinker, according to experts — from brittle hair to skin blotches

    Alcohol abuse can lead to outward signs of early aging like wrinkles and brittle hair. Men, in particular, can gain bellies and more breast tissue.

  • Putin was visited by a cancer surgeon dozens of times in 4 years and takes rejuvenating baths in deer antler blood, says Russian investigative news outlet

    A surgeon who specializes in thyroid cancer flew to visit Putin 35 times and spent a total of 166 days in his presence, a report reveals.

  • If you received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, here's what you need to know now

    Almost 17 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a huge number that seems to have been forgotten. Here is what to know now.

  • This OB-GYN Has Gone Viral For Debunking Feminine Care Products — Here's What Works And What Doesn't

    "Your genitals should smell like genitals, not 'Sunday Morning Sunshine.'"View Entire Post ›

  • 3 pharmacies now offering 4th booster shot to certain groups

    Southeastern Grocers announced that it is now administering an addition Pfizer or Modern booster shots to anyone over 12 who is immunocompromised and anyone age 50 and older.

  • NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' calls Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'

    A top health official in New York City is facing backlash after a series of tweets she posted calling white mothers “birthing people” and minority mothers “mothers."