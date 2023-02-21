War-torn Ukraine has more punctual trains than Britain

Rail chiefs' valiant efforts have led the country's train network to be dubbed 'the second army of Ukraine' - Ethan Swope/Bloomberg

The head of Ukraine’s railways has apologised for train punctuality – despite having a significantly better track record than services in Britain.

Nine in 10 trains in Ukraine were on time on Monday, after bosses gave way to US President Joe Biden as he travelled for 10 hours on board “Rail Force One” across the war-torn country.



Trains turned up “on time” in the UK just 67.7pc of the time between July and September 2022, according to the most recent official statistics.



Alexander Kamyshin, chief executive of Ukrainian Railways, apologised on social media for the slip in punctuality.

He said: “I also want to apologise for breaking our OTP (on time performance) yesterday.



“We had to delay some of our trains to give way to #RailForceOne. It was painful for me and my team, but I had to do that. So only 90pc of our trains arrived on time yesterday. I apologise.”



Ukrainian Railways services have been targeted by Russian forces as they provide a crucial role moving people and goods around the country.



With 27,000 km of track, it is the world’s sixth-largest passenger operator and seventh-biggest freight transporter. It is the country’s biggest employer, with a workforce of 231,000 people.



Some four million people have been evacuated from military hotspots on special emergency services put on by Ukrainian Railways.

Ukraine's train services have proved a vital part of evacuation efforts - SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The efforts of rail chiefs have led to the network being dubbed “the second army of Ukraine”.



Last month it was reported that 307 railway workers have been killed and 665 injured since the outbreak of the war a year ago.



The railway station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, suffered one of the deadliest air strikes of the Kremlin’s campaign. Last April, a missile emblazoned with the message “to avenge the children” hit the Donetsk railway station killing 60 people and wounding more than 100, Sky News reported.



Train bosses in Britain, meanwhile, have blamed service disruption on a combination of strikes and warmer weather, insisting that they are “working hard to make improvements”.



A spokesman for Network Rail said in November: “There is no doubt that a long, hot, dry summer, accompanied by strikes, industrial unrest and a fall-off in infrastructure reliability is taking its toll.”