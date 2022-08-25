War at a turning point, Ukrainian military intelligence chief says

Budanov stated that the turning point in the war had already begun

According to Budanov, the Russians are starting to realize their army isn’t as mighty as they thought – and the same goes for their air defenses. They are beginning to accept that they won’t be able to hold on to occupied Ukrainian lands, he believes.

“Payback’s due,” the spy chief said, adding that the Russian army “isn’t the second best in the world, not even the fourth one.”

“The tide is turning against them,” he added.

Budanov said as early as June that August will be the pivotal month of the war, and suggested that fighting would virtually cease by the end of the year.



