How will the war in Ukraine affect your stocks and 401(k)s? Experts offer advice.

Richard Drew/AP
Lars Dolder
·2 min read

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled the global economy and panicked investors, prompting market experts to reconsider their financial philosophies.

Decades of relative harmony among the world’s largest nations fostered an international trading ground, but Russia’s attack on Ukraine has disrupted that unity, instigating what some fear could be “the Cold War 2.0.”

“Down the road, that’s the future that I envision,” Peter Berezin, a strategist at BCA Research, an investment advisory firm based in Montreal, told The New York Times. “We are going to be moving to a world where the world is less globalized. And globalism is deflationary. So we are at an inflection point for bond yields and inflation, and going to move into inflationary environments.”

That doesn’t mean investors should abandon their immediate strategies. Upending one’s portfolio in response to a war can be treacherous, advisers say.

“Don’t pull your money out. Don’t stop investing,” Jeremy Schneider, a finance expert at Personal Finance Club, told Time Magazine. “Any reaction you have to the situation is more likely to hurt you than help you.”

But a fragmenting market might compel investors to revise their future approaches to wealth management.

Consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year, according to a Thursday report from the U.S. Labor Department. The increase reflects 12 months ending in February — before oil and gas prices surged — and still marks the sharpest spike in 40 years.

Christian Lundblad, a UNC-Chapel Hill distinguished professor of finance, expects such numbers will persist, introducing a complex investment environment.

“If this is creating a kind of new world order,” Lundblad told The News & Observer, “perhaps where there is more fragmentation of the kind of globalization that we’ve seen since the end of the Cold War, that means the arguments for how we want to structure a well-diversified portfolio just get more complicated.”

Investors have been cushioned from intense inflationary pressures for decades. Not since the early 1980s have inflation figures resembled today’s.

“Basically every American has enjoyed a low-inflation environment for a really long time,” Lundblad said. “Your typical 401(k) investor — there’s a generation or two generations of people who never had to think about this. You want to think about your savings and retirement allocation in a world where inflation is more on the table.”

Institutional investors — such as investment banks, mutual funds and universities — are already adjusting their portfolios to erect a hedge against inflation. The industry bet is to allocate more money toward “real assets,” according to Lundblad, “which are assets that have some inherent value and are maybe somewhat more protected or maybe even get some tailwind during an inflation environment.”

“So that’s a little bit new,” Lundblad said. “And then that plus an appreciation for what inflation history looks like together suggests we’re going to have to be rethinking a bit where we want to go.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian makes her and Pete Davidson's relationship Instagram official after being declared legally single in her divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian posted photos including her boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram on March 11, marking the first time he's appeared on her account.

  • Letters to the Editor: Newsom's gas rebate is straight out of the populist anti-tax playbook

    The U.S. pays lower gas prices than most developed nations, and as a result, our infrastructure isn't keeping up with the world.

  • Republican Kinzinger: I should have voted to impeach Trump over Ukraine

    Member of House January 6 committee admits regret that he voted against former president’s first impeachmentTrump thought US troops were in Ukraine in 2017, book says Adam Kinzinger: ‘Donald Trump withheld lethal aid to Ukraine so he could use it as leverage for his campaign. This is a shameful and illegal act.’ Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters One of two Republicans on the House January 6 committee has said he regrets his vote against the first impeachment of Donald Trump, for withholding m

  • If Aaron Donald 'runs it back' with Rams, who will join him?

    What has been a quiet offseason for the Rams will change next week when free agency and player movement begin. A look at what the Rams might do.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • BlackRock funds just lost $17 billion due to Russian exposure. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as Western banks are owed $121 billion by Russian entities

    Western banks are owed over $120 billion from Russian entities, most of which they may never get back.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • ESG Gives Russia the Cold Shoulder, Too

    MSCI jumped on the Russia dogpile this week, reducing the country's ESG government rating to the lowest possible level.

  • Russian ruble climbs amid new currency controls but 'this is not a pure market'

    The ruble is down about 30% against the dollar on the Moscow exchange since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 During the Market Sell-Off

    It's been a rough start to the year for Wall Street and the investing community. Both the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 are officially in correction territory (down at least 10% from recent highs). Meanwhile, the tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite has pushed lower by more than 20% from its all-time high.

  • Want to Get Richer? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime right-hand man, recently predicted that over the next 100 years, inflation will cause fiat currency (that is, government-issued currency) to plummet to zero. Munger's track record speaks for itself, so people tend to listen whenever he has something to say about markets or the economy. It's the world's top cryptocurrency, an asset that he has publicly eschewed.

  • Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Russia-Ukraine war will force the Fed to be cautious with rate hikes and that the US should avoid a recession

    While "cash is king" in an uncertain environment, now's the time to stock pick, Mobius told Bloomberg TV.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOItaly Seizes $580 M

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    Warren Buffett entered the hall of legends buying shares of great companies when they were on sale. If you have money available for investing that you won't need for at least five years, RH (NYSE: RH) -- formerly known as Restoration Hardware -- and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two outstanding businesses that could deliver big gains from their current price levels.

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Short-sellers are scarce and that’s some of the best news the stock market’s had lately

    The U.S. stock market should be given the benefit of the doubt over the next 12 months, according to an analysis of short sellers’ recent transactions. This upbeat message may incline you to view short sellers more positively. For this column, I’m not interested in short-sellers’ integrity and virtue (or lack thereof).