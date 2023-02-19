As war in Ukraine approaches one-year mark, foreign policy leaders call for increased military aid

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Warsaw, Poland to commemorate the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, foreign policy leaders urged the president Sunday to continue support to Ukraine to fend off Russian forces.

“We need to throw everything we can into this fight so that (Ukraine) can win,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on CNN’s State of the Union.

McCaul called on the White House to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and an idea that could be getting some traction on Capitol Hill. The top U.S. general in Europe, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, told lawmakers Friday in a closed-door briefing at the Munich Security Conference that the jets would help Ukraine win the war against Russia, Politico reported.

In January however, Biden said the U.S. would not be providing the jets to Ukraine.

“If we’ve put this stuff in (Ukraine) from the very beginning of this conflict, a year from now may have been very different,” McCaul said of the jets and other weapons including long-range missile systems.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, told CBS' Face the Nation that Poland is prepared to provide its own fighter jets to Ukraine, but "only in combination with other NATO allies, and in particular, under the leadership of the United States."

As the war enters its second year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned of the possibility of other countries – such as China – intervening, raising concerns “that China will provide lethal material support to Russia."

“There’s a whole gamut of things that fit in that category, everything from ammunition to the weapons themselves,” added Blinken on CBS’ Face the Nation.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, noted that the U.S. “will need to hold the Russians accountable,” for any possible transgressions in Ukraine.

“We’re looking at all of the legal tools that we have available to us to call out and hold Russia accountable for what they are doing in Ukraine,” said Thomas-Greenfield on CNN’s State of the Union.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday during the Munich conference that the U.S. is formally accusing Russia of crimes against humanity..

Highlighting “gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation,” and “execution-style killings,” Harris said “there is no doubt” that Russia committed crimes against humanity.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., argued on ABC’s This Week that Harris’ announcement should lead to additional military support to Ukraine.

“Let me just stress this: How can you call this war by Russia a crime against humanity … and not give the victim of the crime against humanity the defensive weapons they need?” said Graham, calling for the U.S. to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism and to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16's.

“I’m not worried about provoking (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. I want to beat him.” Graham said.

