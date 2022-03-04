War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees

ERIC TUCKER
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The already-challenging path to bringing home Americans jailed in Russia and Ukraine is likely even more complicated now with a war overwhelming the region and increasingly hostile relations between the United States and the Kremlin.

Marine veteran Trevor Reed and corporate security executive Paul Whelan are each serving lengthy prison sentences in Russia, but their families have long held out hope for some sort of deal — including a possible prisoner exchange — that could get their loved ones home.

Now, though, that seems a much harder ask.

“I can’t help but think that this is not going to help Trevor get released sooner, obviously,” Reed's mother, Paula Reed, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The war with Ukraine has not only occupied global attention, but it has also led to punishing economic sanctions by the U.S. and escalating Russian aggression in the face of international condemnation over its invasion. Though the conflict has not closed off avenues for bringing home Reed and Whelan, the prospect of concessions by either side anytime soon is eclipsed by the likelihood of continued antagonism by Russia.

“If this becomes long and drawn out, and they they take over Ukraine, then the Western countries in the United States are going to be at odds with Russia for a long time,” said Reed's father, Joey Reed. “That could lead to additional charges against our son, if he lives, and keep him there indefinitely, which is not uncommon in Russia.”

He said he was particularly concerned about a loss of communications between the two superpowers that could foreclose any possibility of the U.S. government getting him home.

“We've been told that even during the Cold War, they kept channels open. Even Kennedy was able to talk to Khrushchev during the Cuban missile crisis," Reed said. “Anyone that's advocating for closing embassies and cutting them off, that's a gigiantic mistake when two major nuclear powers are not speaking and are at odds with each other.”

State Department principal deputy press spokeswoman Jalina Porter, asked by the AP Thursday about how the war affected the cases of all three men, said only that the administration’s top priority is the “safety and security of all Americans,” including Reed and Whelan.

“This is something that the secretary works on day in and day out,” she said.

Reed, who is from Texas, was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 on charges that he assaulted police officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. He has struggled with health issues behind bars, most recently coughing up blood this week, his father said.

He is regarded by the U.S. government as a wrongful detainee, as is Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison on espionage-related charges that his family says are entirely bogus.

Whelan's sister, Elizabeth, said she's been “doom-scrolling” news about the war on Twitter like everyone else, concerned about the impact of the war on her brother and the possibility of another “Iron Curtain” falling in the region.

She said the U.S. could use the conflict as a fresh opportunity to press for the release of Reed and Whelan by making it a condition of any lifting of the sanctions against Russia, though it is not clear that that would happen.

“I can't imagine that all of these oligarchs whose families are now being affected, whose assets and goods are now being affected, wouldn't consider the release of Paul and Trevor a very small price to pay in order to get some relief themselves,” Whelan said.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is holding North Dakota farmer Kurt Groszhans, accused in a plot to assassinate a current member of the country's political cabinet. His family and supporters say the charges are trumped up, and were designed to silence Groszhan's own allegations of government corruption in Ukraine.

Kristi Magnusson, Groszhan's sister, said in a statement provided to AP that she was concerned that the State Department was not "advocating for his release because it would be inferring that Ukraine is engaged in corrupt activities right at a time when State is focused on being as supportive as possible of Ukraine against the Russians.

“We support the Ukrainian people against Russia as well, but our brother is a sitting duck in that prison and we need him to be released so at least he can try to survive on his own," she added.

Unlike Reed and Whelan, the U.S. has not designated Groszhans as a wrongful detainee.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russian forces shelling Europe's largest nuclear power stationRussia lays siege to southern Ukraine as Kyiv convoy stallsGoogle suspends all advertising in RussiaAirbnb suspending operations in Russia and BelarusHow Putin's war in Ukraine could endStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden offering protected status to Ukrainians in U.S.Why Ukraine wants a no-fly zone — but is unlikely to get oneU.S. sanctions more Putin al

  • Ukraine conflict: Government to sell NFTs to fund war against Russia

    The announcement comes just days after Ukraine raised more than £200m in a sale of war bonds.

  • UK PM Johnson says Russia must ‘immediately’ cease attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

    Johnson says ‘reckless’ actions of Russian president Putin could threaten all of Europe

  • Malta stops sale of passports to Russians, Belarusians

    Malta stopped the sale of citizenship and passports to applicants from Russia and Belarus on Wednesday, saying it could not carry out proper due diligence in the current turmoil. The Mediterranean island controversially started selling its passports in 2014 in what is officially called the citizenship by investment programme. Prime Minister Robert Abela initially resisted calls to halt sales to applicants from Russia and its ally Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine, saying the programme had raised hundreds of millions of euros and enabled Malta to give generous assistance to businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Cop who told Tribune she guarded boss’ block during 2020 civil unrest files suit claiming retaliation

    Veteran Chicago police narcotics Sgt. Cassandra Williams said the backlash she faced was almost immediate after she told several colleagues that her commanding officer had her and other officers guard his block in the Bridgeport neighborhood during the civil unrest in Chicago in May 2020. For starters, Williams said she was taken off active investigations and put on desk duty before her boss, ...

  • Tucker Carlson admits that his support of Russia was wrong, blames Biden and Harris

    After declining to admit his support of Putin was wrong despite Russian attacks on civilians, Carlson finally made the admission after Russians attacked a nuclear power plant.

  • Diplomats Throw Epic Shade The Moment Russian Foreign Minister Opens His Mouth

    Sergey Lavrov's speech didn't get the reception he was hoping for.

  • China's legislature to meet with economy, Ukraine backdrop

    China’s 3,000-member ceremonial parliament will open its annual session Saturday with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While domestic issues typically dominate the National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine is highlighting the ideological confrontation between the American-led West and the competing world view of Beijing and Moscow. The more than 3,000 delegates do little lawmaking — that’s handled by the 176-member Standing Committee, which meets year-round.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Desmond Ridder says he's the most ready quarterback in NFL Draft

    Ridder, who won 44 games while at Cincinnati, said he sees himself as being similar to Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill.

  • Eagles’ using mini basketball hoops at the NFL Combine to gauge draft prospects competitiveness

    #Philadelphia #Eagles' head coach Nick #Sirianni is at again, this time using mini-hoops at the #NFLCombine to gauge #NFLDraft2022 prospects' competitiveness

  • Pompeo calls Taiwan 'great nation' at start of visit

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday began his visit to Taiwan by calling it a "great nation.""It is wonderful to be here. I've been looking forward to coming to visit with the people of Taiwan for a very long time," he told reporters when he arrived at the airport, according to Reuters."I'm so much looking forward to my trip to meet with business people, people from government, people all across your great nation," he reportedly...

  • U.S. lawmakers demand HSBC explain actions against Hong Kong activists, Americans

    Influential U.S. lawmakers have demanded that one of the world's biggest banks, HSBC Holdings Plc, explain its actions in freezing accounts of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, moves that could leave it liable to severe sanctions under U.S. law. The bipartisan group of six senators and seven members of the House of Representatives from the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, made the call in a letter sent on Monday to Noel Quinn, group chief executive of HSBC, which has its headquarters in London. "We are writing to raise questions and concerns about HSBC's business practices in Hong Kong and globally, including restrictions placed on the accounts of American citizens and the freezing of accounts of Hong Kong activists, independent media, and civic groups," the lawmakers, led by CECC chairs Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Jim McGovern, wrote.

  • Kremlin spokesman says Russia delegation ready to resume talks Wednesday evening with Ukraine

    Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that “in the second half of the day, closer to evening, our delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators.”

  • Here’s one more reason why Americans are currently experiencing financial woes

    As President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night during his first State of the Union speech, political observers say he’s got to strike a balance between the country’s progress and its ongoing pain. Biden talked about household finance problems.

  • Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers has a lot to think about, I won’t be overbearing urging him to come back

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur is trying to strike the right balance in making sure Aaron Rodgers knows how much everyone wants him back in Green Bay, while giving Rodgers the space he needs to make his decision. LaFleur said he and Rodgers are in consistent and respectful communication. “I know it’s a lot to take [more]

  • Resident of Ukrainian city under siege says people are too scared to walk outside in case they get shot by Russian troops

    Russia claimed on Wednesday that it captured the port city of Kherson. If true, it would be the first big city Russia has seized in its invasion.

  • Amazon shoppers swear by this eye cream for brightening dark circles — and it’s on sale

    If you didn't get a full eight hours of sleep last night, at least you can look like you did.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court approves congressional map proposed by Democratic governor

    The 4-3 ruling is seen as win for Democrats, even though Republicans are likely to maintain their advantage in House seats.

  • FYI, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both love these $195 Veja sneakers

    The verdict is in: Meghan Markle's Veja V-10 sneakers are a must-have for spring.