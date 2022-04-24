The war in Ukraine will end when Russia fully withdraws, says Ukrainian Prime Minister

A burnt-out car is seen on the street after a missile launched by Russian invaders hit near the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in Svobody (Freedom) Square on Tuesday, March 1, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the war in Ukraine will only end when Russian troops fully withdraw from the country.

"This war should be finished when we clean our territories from Russian occupants," Shmyhal said in an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation," which aired Sunday.

Shmyhal said he believes the war will end when Russia exits Ukraine, and once there are "guarantees of safety for our country from our partners" put in place, including using frozen Russian assets toward rebuilding and recovery.

Since Russia first entered Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainians have escaped the country en masse. So far, more than 5.1 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland since the beginning of the invasion, according to data from the United Nations Refugee Agency. In the first week alone, more than 1 million Ukrainians left.

Ukrainians who spoke to Insider during the invasion have painted a grim picture of the devastation, describing hearing missiles fire through the sky in the dead of night, sharing a single bulletproof vest as Russian soldiers tore through their towns, and witnessing troops shooting at homes and hospitals.

Shmyhal said Ukraine is in the middle of negotiations with Western countries to send armed weapons and medical assistance, adding that Ukraine is looking to receive up to $5 billion a month to support its troops and fight back against Russia.

"We have many negotiations with G20 countries, their ministers of finances of these countries, the international financial organization, IMF, World Bank," he said. "So all of them approve this amount and all of them are in the sense that we need humanitarian support for internally displaced persons."

