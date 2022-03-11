War in Ukraine: Instagram banned in Russia over 'calls to violence'

·4 min read
Instagram logo
Instagram logo

Russia's state media watchdog Roskomnadzor says Instagram will be blocked in the country due to "calls for violence" against Russian soldiers.

Instagram owner Meta said it would let its users in some countries call for violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian soldiers.

It will temporarily allow some violent posts such as "death to the Russian invaders" that usually break its rules.

However, it says it won't permit calls for violence against Russian civilians.

In response to Meta's shift in policy, Russia called on the US to stop the social media giant's "extremist activities".

On Friday, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office called for a criminal investigation to be launched against Meta, citing Russian propaganda and extremism laws, according to a statement quoted by privately-owned news agency Interfax.

The agency added that the Prosecutor General's Office had asked state media watchdog Roskomnadzor to restrict access to Instagram over the "distribution of information materials containing calls to carry out violent actions against Russians, including servicemen".

On 4 March, Roskomnadzor said it was blocking access to Facebook in Russia over "discrimination" against Russian media.

Meta owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

However, WhatsApp is not currently being blocked in Russia as it is a messaging platform rather than a social network.

Analysis

by Olga Robinson, BBC Monitoring

This was a long time coming. The Russian authorities have been threatening to ban platforms such as Facebook and Instagram for a long time.

But declaring a major tech company an "extremist organisation" is a drastic move, even by Russian standards.

Many ordinary Russians are unlikely to feel the implications of today's announcement straight away.

After all, access to Facebook and Instagram has already been restricted in the country over what Moscow sees as "fake news" about its invasion of Ukraine.

But the long-term implications of this are significant.

Instagram is extremely popular in Russia and - as some experts point out - crucial to small businesses as well as lifestyle bloggers.

Besides, not many Russians know how to use a VPN, which means potentially huge swaths of the population could be cut off from some of the major Western social media platforms.

There is also the issue of WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta and is the most popular messenger in Russia.

So far, indications in the Russian media suggest that it may be spared.

Policy shift

Meta announced it had changed its policy after the Reuters news agency said it had seen internal emails outlining the policy shift.

"In light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, we made a temporary exception for those affected by the war, to express violent sentiments toward invading armed forces," a Meta spokesperson told the BBC.

Under the amended policy, users in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland will also be able to call for the deaths of Mr Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The emails reportedly said calls for the leaders' deaths will be allowed unless they contain other targets, or included a location or methods.

Calls for violence against Russians are also allowed when the post clearly references the invasion of Ukraine, the emails reportedly said.

"We demand that US authorities stop the extremist activities of Meta, take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice," Russia's embassy in the US tweeted.

"Users of Facebook and Instagram did not give the owners of these platforms the right to determine the criteria of truth and pit nations against each other," it added.

Russia announced last week that it was blocking Facebook and its platforms, citing 26 cases of "discrimination" against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020.

While access to the site had already been restricted in Russia, it was not completely unavailable.

Moscow has cracked down on several social media platforms as it pursues what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. immigration enforcement targets more serious offenders as overall arrests plummet

    Arrests and deportations of immigrants living illegally in the United States plummeted in 2021 compared with 2020, while more of those arrested were convicted of serious crimes in keeping with a shifting strategy under U.S. President Joe Biden, an agency said in a report released on Friday. Overall, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made about 74,000 arrests of immigration offenders in the 2021 fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30. ICE deportations of immigrants also plunged in 2021 - to 59,000 compared with 186,000 in 2020.

  • Red Cross official warns not to forget Yemen, other war-torn areas

    A Red Cross official warned in an interview with The Associated Press Friday that the world must not forget Yemen and other war-torn nations amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.The head of delegation in Yemen for the International Committee of the Red Cross, Katharina Ritz, said the country is still in need of aid as the deadly war between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels, which has lasted for over seven years and resulted in...

  • Ukrainian attack against Russian tanks causes convoy to turn away from Kyiv

    Ukrainian military repelled a Russian tank regiment as it attempted to make its way to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

  • Biden's job approval 42 percent despite good marks on Ukraine response: poll

    A majority of voters in a new survey disapprove of President Biden's job performance, even as most give him positive marks for his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.A Wall Street Journal poll published Friday found 42 percent of respondents approved of Biden's job performance, roughly the same percentage who approved in a mid-November survey from the same outlet. Fifty-seven percent in Friday's poll said they disapproved of Biden's...

  • Make-Ahead Spicy Chicken and Rice Salad

    We love a lettuce-free lunch salad for many reasons. Chief among them, it’s easy to make a few days ahead and store in the refrigerator until needed. This make-ahead spicy chicken and rice salad relies on...

  • He Trekked 1,700 Miles to Reach Girlfriend in War-torn Ukraine: 'Love Is Worth Risking Everything'

    "The adrenaline and the love gave me the strength and courage to search for her," Marco Colas says

  • Facebook and Twitter remove Russian embassy posts denying Mariupol hospital bombing

    Facebook and Twitter have pulled posts from Russia's UK embassy over Ukraine war misinformation.

  • Defence firms ramp up pitch to exit sustainability wilderness

    Largely ignored by the growing ranks of Europe's socially minded investors, defence firms see a fresh chance to argue for a place in portfolios after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. One asset manager announced last week that it would re-allow investment in defence, a sign that cracks are emerging in widespread opposition to owning defence firms from sustainable investors in Europe. Rolls Royce, Thales and Airbus have joined a chorus of companies over the last two weeks calling for investors to treat the sector more favourably, arguing security and stability are key to sustainability.

  • Russia moves to declare Meta an 'extremist' organization, which would lead to all its services being cut off in Russia

    Russia has already blocked Facebook and declaring Meta an "extremist" organization, would also lead to Instagram and WhatsApp being shut down.

  • Zelensky says Ukraine has 'reached a strategic turning point' in its fight against Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged the people of Ukraine to be patient as they continue to defend their country against Russia's military invasion.

  • IMF approves $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine

    The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Wednesday approved $1.4 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine to help meet urgent spending needs and mitigate the economic impact of Russia's military invasion. "The Russian military invasion of Ukraine has been responsible for a massive humanitarian and economic crisis," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement after the meeting, predicting a deep recession in Ukraine this year. Once the war was over, Ukraine was likely to need additional "large support."

  • Broader war in Ukraine could displace 15 million - Swiss minister

    A broader war in Ukraine could displace 15 million people, Switzerland's justice minister said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. "If you assume the hostilities continue, that the Russian army advances more strongly in the West (of Ukraine), that perhaps there are escape corridors, then it could be that practically 1 million people leave the country each week," Karin Keller-Sutter told a news conference in Bern on the Swiss approach to taking in refugees. "There are now estimates from UNHCR that you have to reckon with around 15 million displaced persons -- that is the highest number...It is said around half the population minus men who are of course in the armed forces and defending the country."

  • NetWalker ransomware operator extradited to the US, over $28M in bitcoin seized

    A former Canadian government employee accused of carrying out dozens of ransomware attacks has been extradited to the United States, with more than $28 million in bitcoin seized in connection with the case. Sebastian Vachon-Desjardins, who worked as an IT consultant for Public Works and Government Services in Canada, according to his LinkedIn profile, was extradited to the U.S. on Wednesday where he will face multiple charges related to his alleged participation with the NetWalker ransomware group, the U.S. Justice Department announced this week. NetWalker, also known as "Mailto," is a prolific ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation that enlists affiliates to deploy ransomware in return for a share of the ransom payment.

  • U.S. Consumer Sentiment Sinks as Inflation Expectations Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment tumbled in early March to the lowest since 2011 and year-ahead inflation expectations rose to a four-decade high in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitThe University of Michigan’s

  • Facebook and Instagram to permit posts calling for violence against Russians and death of Putin

    Once-banned content will be accepted under revised hate speech rules in context of war

  • Google and Facebook 'Jedi Blue' ad deal probed by EU, Britain

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -European Union and British antitrust authorities launched parallel investigations on Friday into a 2018 online display advertising deal between Google and Facebook, adding to a long list of regulatory challenges facing the U.S. tech giants. Alphabet unit Google and Facebook, whose parent company is now called Meta, defended the "Jedi Blue" deal, which the EU said may thwart ad tech rivals and disadvantage publishers in online display advertising.

  • India accidentally fires missile into Pakistan

    Delhi blames a "technical malfunction" for the incident, which it called "deeply regrettable".

  • Russian space agency boss compares Zuckerberg and Dorsey to Nazis after Facebook and Instagram policy change

    Facebook will now allow praise of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion ‘strictly in the context of defending Ukraine’

  • It Sure Looks Like an Armored Train Is Part of Putin’s War Machine

    The train was allegedly used to evacuate civilians from occupied Ukraine, but its real purpose could be much more sinister.

  • Google and Facebook 'Jedi' ad deal probed by EU

    STORY: EU and UK watchdogs just added to the long list of probes facing U.S. tech giants. Regulators in both places are to look into an ad deal between Google and Facebook-owner Meta, known as “Jedi Blue”. The EU says it could thwart advertising technology rivals, and disadvantage publishers in online display advertising. Jedi Blue enables Meta to take part in Google’s so-called Open Bidding system for advertisers. EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager says that have been intended to undermine and exclude rival bidding systems. Besides focusing on the deal, the European probe will also examine whether Google has abused its market dominance. Brussels says it will cooperate with UK authorities on the investigation. The search giant rejected all the accusations, saying Jedi Blue is a public and pro-competitive agreement. Google has been hit by EU fines totalling $8.8 billion over the past decade. It and Facebook are already being probed over other issues, and could face new fines of up to 10% of their global turnover.