War in Ukraine has global effects on food and agriculture

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended global markets for food and energy, with important consequences for farmers and food consumers around the world.

Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of farm commodities. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat, and Ukraine is the largest exporter of sunflower oil. Over the last five years, Ukraine’s combined exports of corn, wheat and barley were second only to those by the United States.

The war caused a spike in prices for grains, as importers worried that products would not be able to be shipped from Black Sea ports. The May futures contract price of wheat increased from less than $8 per bushel on Feb. 16 to briefly top $13 per bushel on March 8.

In its monthly assessment, USDA in March only made modest downward revisions in its estimates of grain exports from crops harvested last year in Ukraine and Russia. Most of last year’s crop had already been shipped before the war broke out.

A bigger question is what will happen to grain production in Ukraine and Russia in 2022. Will farmers be able to obtain inputs, plant and harvest their crops? Especially in Ukraine, the outlook is at best uncertain.

Most wheat grown in the region is winter wheat. That means it was seeded last fall, is in dormancy now, and will be ready for harvest this summer. Field work for most spring-planted crops like corn and sunflowers has yet to begin. Thus, it is too early to say with confidence what will happen to 2022 crop production in Ukraine.

Higher grain prices clearly benefit U.S. grain producers and those in other countries. Of course, they also imply higher food costs.

In high income countries, other factors probably have a larger impact on consumer food prices, as the cost of raw farm commodities only accounts for a small share of the value of the processed foods we buy. In many lower income countries, however, higher grain prices have a much larger proportional impact on what consumers pay for bread and other staple foods.

Higher feed prices increase the cost of producing cattle, hogs and poultry. If this causes people to scale back their production, it will eventually translate into higher consumer prices for meat and dairy products.

Finally, the conflict is also impacting other farm production costs. Oil prices jumped to over $100 per barrel, raising the price of diesel fuel used to run farm machinery.

Fertilizer prices, already high before the invasion, could be pushed higher. Russia is a major exporter of fertilizer, so world fertilizer prices are sensitive to any reductions in Russian sales. Furthermore, if natural gas supplies to western Europe are disrupted, the cost of producing nitrogen fertilizers will also be increased.

The United States is not a major importer of Russian oil, natural gas or fertilizer, but we live in an interconnected global economy. If Russian exports are limited, it raises prices in countries we do trade with, and the result is an increase in U.S. prices as well.

What happens next is far from clear. Regardless of the impacts on global food markets, the human toll of the war is severe. Our hearts go out to our Ukrainian colleagues and their families.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.

