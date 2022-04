Reuters Videos

STORY: Lin Wen-huang, head of the Taiwan defence ministry's joint operations department, added this year's Han Kuang exercises, which simulate a Chinese invasion and are Taiwan's largest annual war games, would also "draw on the experience" of the Ukraine war.Cognitive warfare refers to how information can affect morale, something Taiwan says it already faces from China, while asymmetric warfare is about deploying highly mobile and sometimes low-tech weapons that are hard to destroy and can deliver precision attacks.Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has raised its alert level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, wary of the possibility Beijing might make a similar move on the island, though it has reported no signs that this is about to happen.