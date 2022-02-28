War in Ukraine pushes gas prices higher. When will it end? 'No one knows for sure'

Hannah Morse, Palm Beach Post
Cars drive by the price sign at a Mobil gas station Monday in Lake Worth Beach.
Four dollars a gallon gasoline prices have popped up on some service station pumps in Palm Beach County following another increase fueled by war in Europe — a war that has now drawn a South Florida group into the relief effort.

With uncertainty in the global energy market from the Russia-Ukraine conflict fueling a rise in oil prices, analysts say there is no definite end in sight for spikes in the price of gasoline.

The cost to fill up gas tanks in the Sunshine State has gone up nearly three cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.52 per gallon, according to the AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Florida sits in the middle of the pack compared to other states, with the national average for a regular gallon of gas reported at $3.61, an increase of eight cents in the last week.

The West Palm Beach metro area, which routinely reigns as the most expensive region in the state, saw average gas prices hitting $3.66, or three cents more than what AAA reported a week ago.

Local gas stations appear to slowly raise their prices, with several in Boca Raton listing a regular gallon of gas over $4, according to the mobile app GasBuddy, where consumers can report gas prices in real time.

Russia is the third-largest oil producing country, but makes up less than 10% of what the U.S. imports, according to Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA. The countries that are more energy-reliant on Russia include China, South Korea, India, Japan and those in the European Union.

Yet if the global supply is in a state of flux, it contributes to soaring oil prices.

Additionally, oil production hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels despite demand roaring back with consumer confidence.

“In a market that is already tight, there’s now the concern of the market getting even tighter,” Jenkins said.

While punitive U.S. sanctions over the Russian invasion on Ukraine haven’t been placed directly on the country’s oil and gas, blocking Russian banks from the SWIFT banking network system may contribute to an even greater hike in oil prices, according to news reports.

“Everyone wants to know how high it will go. No one knows for sure,” Jenkins said. “Things are so volatile right now, it’s very much a market that is moving by week-to-week conditions and headlines and so where we are next time this week is really hard to nail down.”

The U.S. price of oil was just over $91 per barrel on Friday, but by Sunday it climbed to more than $96, according to AAA. Since the start of the year, oil prices have gone up by more than $20 a barrel.

And on Monday, oil prices finished sharply higher, with global benchmark Brent crude above $100 a barrel, after the West imposed more sanctions on Russia due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

If oil prices maintain at $100 a barrel, that could mean an eventual 25- to 30-cent increase in gas prices, Jenkins noted.

Locals helping the Ukrainian Jewish community

As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues to have financial implications across the world, Palm Beach County residents and organizations are raising money to help Ukrainians, many of them displaced by Russia's attack.

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County has so far raised more than $100,000 for its Ukrainian Emergency Fund, said Melissa Arden, vice president of community strategy and planning.

The Jewish Federation has worked with partners on the ground in Ukraine since the organization’s inception, Arden said.

About 200,000 Jews live in Ukraine, one of the largest communities in the world, Arden noted, including Holocaust survivors. While the organization's main focus is on the Jewish community, others are being helped as well, Arden noted.

The money the organization raises will go toward food, medicine, housing, satellite phones, a hotline for those seeking to immigrate to Israel (called aliyah) and other assistance.

"We have a collective responsibility for one another," Arden said. "Knowing that there's this crisis now in Ukraine and the needs are so great, we need to ensure that they're not only getting the material support they need, but the emotional support, making sure those who are homebound seniors are not feeling abandoned and the Jewish community knows that we're there to support them."

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by visiting jewishpb.org.

Hannah Morse covers consumer issues for The Palm Beach Post. Drop a line at hmorse@pbpost.com, call 561-820-4833 or follow her on Twitter @mannahhorse.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Gas prices continue to rise in Florida as Russia-Ukraine conflict affects oil

