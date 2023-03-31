War in Ukraine ‘will put more guns on streets of Merseyside’

Thomas Cashman

The war in Ukraine is likely to result in more guns on the streets of Merseyside in the coming years, a firearms expert has said.

Paul James, who founded the National Ballistics Intelligence Service, said that the Balkans conflict had previously been the main source of guns trafficked into Europe.

Mr James said that the risk of a large influx of weaponry from Ukraine to the UK was very similar.

He said: “We’ve done a lot of work down in the western Balkans where a lot of firearms have been coming across to Europe over the last decade.

“The risk from Ukraine is equally as big if not bigger, because of the number of weapons that are actually being issued and probably not being registered. So I do think there is a real risk.”

The weapons “enabled a lot of the organised crime in the Merseyside area,” Mr James added.

The warning came the day after Thomas Cashman, 34, a local drug dealer, was convicted of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in a bungled gangland hit at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

Mr James, a former detective who has 30 years experience dealing with all types of serious and organised crime, said that the Glock pistol used in the shooting was the “weapon of choice” for top level criminals in the UK.

He said: “It’s really difficult to get hold of really good quality firearms like a Glock.

“Most of the shootings we see on the streets, certainly at youth gang level, are converted blank firers or reactivated weapons. They’re nowhere near as good as the proper guns.”

Mr James said the gun would probably have cost several thousands of pounds on the black market and could only be obtained through high-level underworld contacts.

Cashman used two firearms in the shooting, the second being a 0.38 calibre revolver. Neither has been recovered.

Mr James said he was confident that both weapons would now have been destroyed as the “jeopardy” for anyone found using them in future shootings was far too high.

He added: “I would bet my mortgage that they have been destroyed and the police will never recover them.”

On Thursday, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations at Merseyside Police, warned that forces had already seen Czech-manufactured Skorpion machine pistols being used by criminals in the UK over the past two years.

Speaking after Cashman was found guilty following an 18 day trial at Manchester Crown Court, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the investigation into the shooting was not over.

She added: “We are still hunting down those people who enabled that murder to take place – who supplied the gun, where the gun is – and we will carry on until we identify those people responsible.”

Alan Walsh, a Liverpool youth worker, said on Friday that the culture of not speaking to police had still “not completely changed” following Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s death.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Walsh, who founded the Real Men Don’t Carry Knives charity, said: “I honestly believe there are levels where people will talk to police. And that case was at a level where everyone realised what was right and wrong and people had to share information at that time.

“But I’m not going to sit here and say it has changed peoples minds completely because it hasn’t.

“There’s still going to be an acceptance of what you can tell and what you can’t tell and that’s something we are always working on to break that down.”