War in Ukraine Puts Asia’s Stock Gauge on Track for Bear Market

(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s key stock gauge slumped, poised to enter a technical bear market, as concerns about the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine and sustained regulatory pressure on China’s technology sector hurt investor sentiment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid as much as 1.2% on Monday, led lower by the tech and consumer discretionary sectors. Shares of Toyota Motor Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. were the biggest drags on the measure, which is now down more than 20% from a record reached on Feb. 17, 2021.

READ: Stakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

Asia stocks are struggling as the Russia-Ukraine war and an imminent hike in U.S. interest rates dent appetite for risk assets globally. That’s when regional investors are already faced with renewed concerns about Beijing’s scrutiny crackdown on private enterprise and earnings growth that is lagging global peers.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.