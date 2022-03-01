War in Ukraine: Russian forces tighten grip on 2 largest cities

On the sixth day of attacks on Ukraine, the country’s two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, suffered some of the most devastating strikes so far by the Russian military. Video from the two cities, comparable in size to Chicago and Philadelphia, shows devastating air raids reportedly hitting targets in residential areas and continued ground warfare as more Russian forces approach.

    Good afternoon: As the war in Ukraine continues into its sixth day, Ukraine’s second-largest city continues to be under a “barbaric” attack from Russian forces.

    20 Ukrainian athletes are expected to compete in Beijing starting this Friday, while Russia’s participation in the Paralympics remains in question

    STORY: Ukrainian officials said civilians were killed on Monday as Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Kharkiv - Ukraine's second largest city, while Moscow's invading forces continued to meet with stiff resistance from Ukrainians on the fifth day of conflict. The attacks came as Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the Belarusian border, but made no breakthrough.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy described mounting civilian casualties as he requested immediate membership to the European Union."Just think about it. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, within only four days, due to the Russian shelling sixteen Ukrainian children have died. Forty-five children were wounded. Each crime, each shelling from the occupants against us makes us and our partners more and more united."The Russian invasion - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two - has failed to make the decisive early gains that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have hoped for. But Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast has become a major battleground.Officials said Russian artillery pounded residential districts even though no Ukrainian army positions or strategic infrastructure were there.At the United Nations, Moscow's ambassador denied the reports.VASSILY NEBENZIA (Russian): "The Russian army does not pose a threat to the civilians of Ukraine, is not shelling civilian areas." In Ukraine's capital Kyiv, explosions were heard before dawn. Both men and women showed up on Monday at civil territorial defense centers to enroll and receive weapons. KYIV RESIDENT, 32, DMITRIY (NO SURNAME GIVEN), (RUSSIAN):“I am here because those whom we were not glad to see knocked on my door. And I believe everyone who can resist must do so. Because it is our home and we must defend it.”Despite the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people, Putin on Monday showed no sign of ending the invasion he unleashed, dismissing the West as an "empire of lies."U.S. officials expect Russian forces to try to encircle Kyiv in the coming days, warning they could become more aggressive out of frustration with their slow advance on the Ukrainian capital. Satellite images showed a Russian military convoy stretching over 40 miles Monday, and moving closer to Kyiv.

    U.S. investors holding Russian assets are finding themselves in an increasingly difficult position on working out how to ditch them. The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Saturday - including blocking certain banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system - following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But investors trying to sell their Russian assets are being left with a problem: How to do it?

    The World Bank is pushing for "fast-track" approval of an additional $350 million loan for Ukraine within days, to provide emergency cash for its efforts to defend against Russia's invasion, people familiar with the plans said. The expansion of an existing loan would provide "budget support" to Ukraine, leaving no restrictions on how President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government can spend it, the sources told Reuters. One of the sources said the loan may be ready for board consideration as early as the end of this week, while another said next week was also possible, with disbursement coming within days of approval.

    STORY: The images showed the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, which has been the scene of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.Satellite photos also revealed craters at a military airbase in Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, and the aftermath of a fire at an oil terminal after being hit by Russian missiles.With an armored column miles long bearing down on the capital, Russia's defence ministry said it was planning to strike targets in Kyiv used by Ukraine's security service. Residents near such sites should evacuate their homes, it warned, while giving no information about where in the city of 3 million people those targets were located.

    STORY: The company also said the images revealed additional ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles north of the Ukraine border. Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes on Tuesday and rained rockets down on Kharkiv, as Russian commanders who have failed to achieve a quick victory shifted their tactics to intensify the bombardment of Ukrainian cities.Russia has so far failed to take a major Ukrainian city after launching what it called a “special military operation” February 24.

    Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., &nbsp;who was born in Ukraine, said during a press conference on Tuesday that President Biden must act decisively and fast on the war in Ukraine, or “the blood of Ukrainians will be on his hands too.”

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the "real danger" of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required a response from Moscow, Reuters reports."Today, the dangers that [Ukrainian President] Zelensky's regime pose for neighboring countries and international security in general have increased substantially after the authorities set up in Kyiv have embarked upon dangerous games related to plans to acquire their own nuclear...

  • Desperate Russians Race to Withdraw Cash as Sanctions Send Currency Into Free-Fall

    Anton Vagano/ReutersRussian President Vladimir Putin had every right to think that the threat of sanctions if he invaded Ukraine would fall flat. After all, when his troops stormed in to annex Crimea in 2014, the European Union limited some of Russia’s financial dealings—which ended up costing Europe as much as it did the Russian economy, and over time actually deepened the continent’s dependence on Russian gas and other exports. Putin undoubtedly thought Russia’s tentacles in the European econo

    STORY: "Russian strikes are hitting schools, hospitals, and residential building," Blinken said in a video message to the Geneva forum. "Reports of Russia's human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law mount by the hour."Blinken said that the council's urgent debate on Ukraine scheduled for Thursday, where a resolution brought by Kyiv and allies would set up an international probe into violations, is an "important step toward ensuring documentation and accountability.""We must send a resolute and unified message that President (Vladimir) Putin should unconditionally stop this," he said."We must reject Russia's attempts to falsely justify this attack as a defense of human rights – misappropriating terms that we reserve for the worst atrocities and disrespecting every victim of those crimes," he said.

    Emergency crews responded on March 1 to an attack in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district that impacted areas near a large TV tower and adjacent Holocaust memorial.Multiple videos taken on March 1 showed explosions in the area. The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported that at least five people had been killed and 5 more injured as a result of attacks in the district.The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the attack could impact television broadcasts.This footage, released by SES, shows emergency workers responding to fires in the area. The TV tower, which is visible in this footage, is located next to the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial. According to its official website, the memorial marks the site where Nazis shot between 70,000 and 100,000 people — “including almost the entire Jewish population of Kyiv.” The extent of damage to the memorial site was unclear.“What is the point of saying “never again” for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar?" tweeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Storyful

