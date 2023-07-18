War? What war? Russia urges tourism in Crimea despite attacks: Live Ukraine updates

The Kremlin's unwillingness to shift Russian society into war-time mode is having a significant impact as Russian tourist traffic jams Russian military logistics in Crimea amid the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, a Washington-based think-tank says.

The Kerch Strait Bridge is crucial for supplying the large numbers of mechanized Russian forces in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge, an engineering marvel and glittering symbol of Russian occupation, was damaged Monday in a drone attack the Kremlin has blamed on Ukraine special forces.

"Russian occupation officials have continued to promote occupied Crimea as a tourist destination, however, urging Russian civilians to drive through and to a war zone rather than advising them to avoid it as a responsible government would," the Institute for the Study of War says in its most recent assessment of the conflict.

Some Russian military bloggers are urging the government not to let the attack force a reduction in tourism in the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the use of Russian military assets to ferry tourists across the Kerch Strait.

∎ Ukrainian forces downed 31 of 36 attack drones, all six cruise missiles, and a reconnaissance drone launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

∎ The Russian Defense Ministry said it thwarted a drone attack on Crimea, claiming air defenses destroyed 17 drones and the other 11 were "suppressed by electronic warfare."

European Court drops Russia's claims of human rights violations

The European Court of Human Rights dismissed Moscow's legal actions against the Kyiv government, rejecting claims of a pattern of abuse against ethnic Russians in Ukraine dating to Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014. The court said Russia had stopped responding to inquiries concerning the case and that it overlapped with individual complaints still being investigated. The court is continuing to weigh Ukraine's claims of human rights abuses against Russia.

The Kremlin accused Kyiv of killings, abductions, forced displacement, interferencewith the right to vote, restrictions on the use of the Russian language and attacks on Russianembassies and consulates. Russia also complained of the water supply to Crimea via the NorthCrimean Canal was cut off after April 2014 and even alleged that Ukraine had been responsible for thedeaths of those on board Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, apparently shot down by Russian separatists in Ukraine, in July 2014 because Kyiv had failed to close its airspace.

