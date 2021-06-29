Warburg Pincus-backed Princeton Digital to invest $1 billion in Japan data centre

·1 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-based Princeton Digital Group (PDG), backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, said on Tuesday it was investing $1 billion to build a data centre facility in Japan, marking the company's foray into its fifth market.

The new campus at Saitama City, a commercial center in the Greater Tokyo area, will have close to 100 megawatts (MW) of capacity across two phases of 48.5 MW each, the company said.

The Japan campus will be fully operational by the end of 2023 or early 2024, Chief Executive Rangu Salgame told Reuters.

The new facility will take PDG's capacity to 450 MW. PDG, which was formed in 2017, already has 18 data centres across 4 countries - China, Singapore, Indonesia and India.

The company is looking at deepening its presence in existing markets, and is considering new ones such as South Korea and other Southeast Asian countries, Salgame said. The company hopes to reach a 600 MW capacity portfolio soon, he added.

In April, the company secured $230 million debt refinancing from China Merchants Bank as part of a $1 billion expansion plan in China. Last year, it raised $360 million in a funding led by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

The Japan project will be funded by a mix of equity and debt, Salgame said.

"We have a lot of capital to draw on. But as a group we are always talking to investors in the marketplace," he added.

Demand for data centres has accelerated on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic as more companies and people go online, driving up the need for hosting, storage and cloud computing facilities.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • $3,600 stimulus payments start in 2 weeks, but there’s an important deadline today

    As of June 9th, more than 169 million payments have been distributed in the third round of stimulus payments from the federal government, representing a total value of around $395 billion. The status of the possible fourth round is still up in the air, but in just a few weeks, the initial advance Child Tax … The post $3,600 stimulus payments start in 2 weeks, but there’s an important deadline today appeared first on BGR.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heartland Express Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow these rules to make any money

    Investors should get careful with meme stocks like GameStop, the CNBC host says.

  • Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -He Shuang, a student at a U.S. university stranded in her home city of Chongqing in southwest China during the pandemic, has added more than 300 domestic brands to her list of favourites on Alibaba's Taobao online mall. A surge in online shopping after people were forced indoors due to COVID-19 last year, a recovery in the market since then, and infrastructure that allows vendors to scale up swiftly have also propelled demand for local brands. "Once you try, you find the quality of local products is as good as foreign products," said the 19-year old He, who favours home-grown labels from Carslan eye shadows and Feiyue sneakers to Bestore Co snacks and Miniso homeware.

  • SoFi: Load up Shares on Any Lock-Up Expiry Weakness, Says Analyst

    Lock-up expirations are traditionally bad news for investors. This is the moment when the early comers, generally large shareholders, are finally allowed to offload shares on the market. The fear is the market will be saturated with an over overflow of shares which will drive the price down. Considering the case for the lock-up expiration of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares today (Monday 6/28), Rosenblatt Securities’ Sean Horgan has a clear idea what investors should do. “We see a unique buying o

  • We Asked 1,000 Investors What’s the Best Way To Invest $1,000: Here’s What They Said

    So you have an extra $1,000 you want to invest. What should you do with it? GOBankingRates posed that question to 1,000 Americans 18 and older from across the country who already have money invested...

  • Top Dividend Stocks for July 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for July.

  • Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent

    Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • The Wealthy Actively Use This Roth IRA Strategy, and So Can You

    The tax advantages of a Roth IRA are well documented, but they might not be as well known. Some ultra-wealthy individuals have amassed hundreds of millions -- or even billions -- of dollars in these...

  • 15 Best Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best very cheap stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. The pandemic-led recession brought massive financial distress to the global market. Many businesses […]

  • Apple Stock Continues to Pivot from Growth Story to Defensive Play

    Much like its FAANG peers, Apple (AAPL) stock saw a tremendous and unexpected boost in 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As the stock is trading sideways so far in 2021, what’s next for the technology giant’s shares? First off, we cannot count on a repeat of last year’s stunning stock market performance. Future returns from here are more than likely to be modest. Given its massive size, both in terms of market capitalization ($2.22 trillion) and annual revenue ($325.4 billion), it’s going to b

  • Krispy Kreme among 17 companies set to IPO in the U.S. this week

    The IPO market is lighting its fireworks a bit early, with a whopping 17 companies planning to list this week on U.S. exchanges.Driving the news: Chinese ride-hail company Didi is expected to be the week's top float, with plans to raise nearly $4 billion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOther big issuers should be cybersecurity company SentinelOne, Turkish e-commerce platform D-Market and doughnut chain Krispy Kreme.Many of this

  • Billionaire behind world’s biggest crypto exchange faces reckoning

    The first time Changpeng Zhao left China, he was just 12 years old. His father, an academic who had been forced out of university during Mao’s Cultural Revolution, had fled to Canada when Zhao was six, and it took until 1989 for the rest of his family to follow. Almost three decades later, Zhao was forced out a second time. A Beijing crackdown on cryptocurrencies meant his fledgling start-up, Binance, left Shanghai for Japan before hopping to Taiwan and Malta. Today, the 44-year-old boss of what

  • Cathie Wood Funds Jump as Gene Editing Edges Closer to Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Cathie Wood funds are back in the spotlight after adding about $1 billion in market value on Monday following a promising advance in the field of gene editing.Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC is a top holder of companies operating in this area after the active investor made an early bet on Crispr Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.-- three companies using a technology for editing the human genome called Crispr. Ark is also the second larges

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common...

  • Peru’s Castillo to Reappoint Velarde as Central Bank Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo said he is willing to reappoint the head of the country’s central bank, his most market-friendly move yet as he tries to emerge as the winner of the contested June 6 elections.“Our commitment is to maintain fiscal balance and improve the quality of public spending, promote investments and respect the independence and autonomy of the BCRP,” Castillo said in a tweet late on Saturday. “Therefore, our willingness to ratify Dr. Julio

  • Are You Missing Out on Free Money? 80% of Americans Aren’t Taking Advantage of COVID Relief

    Unemployed Americans know about COVID-19-related financial relief, including enhanced unemployment benefits, but an overwhelming majority (80%) aren't taking advantage of them, a recent survey from...