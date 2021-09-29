Warby Parker goes public with a $6 billion valuation

Courtenay Brown

Eyeglass brand Warby Parker is public — with a $6 billion valuation to match, twice what it was worth during its last fundraising round as a private company.

Why it matters: It’s the latest in a slew of direct-to-consumer companies testing investor appetite.

  • Warby Parker directly listed their shares — it didn’t raise new funds from investors.

The intrigue: They bet our excessive screen time — and "more people entering into the category where they need progressive lenses" — will be a boon to their business, co-CEO David Gilboa told Yahoo Finance.

