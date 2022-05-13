Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Warby Parker Inc.'s (NYSE:WRBY) future prospects. Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. The US$2.0b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$157m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Warby Parker's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Warby Parker is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Specialty Retail analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$2.2m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 122% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Warby Parker's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Warby Parker currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

