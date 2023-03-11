Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY investor one-year losses grow to 55% as the stock sheds US$167m this past week

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 55% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Warby Parker because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 33% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After losing 12% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because Warby Parker made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Warby Parker saw its revenue grow by 11%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 55% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Warby Parker is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Warby Parker will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Warby Parker shareholders are down 55% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 33% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Warby Parker .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

