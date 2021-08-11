Ward II candidate Jalen Johnson adds $10,000 to reward for slain child

Aug. 11—ALBANY — If ever a political candidate put his money where his mouth — and his heart — is, Ward II Albany City Commission candidate Jalen Johnson has done that and more.

Johnson called a news conference Wednesday to announce that he personally is adding $10,000 to the $5,000 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest(s) of the individual(s) who shot and killed 9-year-old Nigel Brown late Sunday night as the youngster lay asleep in his bed.

"I am here today — and these people who have taken time out of their busy schedules to be here — to say that my heart goes out to the family of Nigel Brown," Johnson, who is one of two candidates who has announced plans to seek the Ward II commission seat, said. "My heart especially goes out to Nigel's mother (Yolander Brown); no mother should ever have to go through what she did.

"I'm here to say that my prayers go out to this family and to our community."

Johnson chided city officials for not addressing vital issues like the shortage of police officers that are plaguing the city.

"This right here — the violence in our city — is what we should be focused on, not on sagging pants or renaming buildings," the candidate said. "This is the 11th homicide in our city this year, and I am here today to say that I — and other community leaders — are going to fight with every breath in our body to stop this needless violence.

"Kids should be untouchable. I look at the pictures of Nigel, and I know that could have been my younger brother. It could have happened to anyone. It's time to nip this in the bud. I want to make this clear: The government didn't do this; the white man didn't do this; no big bad something didn't do this. A criminal in Albany did this."

Johnson said the community should be enraged by the "ridiculous" act that took an innocent life.

Brenda Battle, who had been pondering a run for the Ward II seat until Johnson announced his candidacy, offered a plea to the persons responsible for Nigel's death.

Story continues

"Let us help you," the businesswoman said. "Please don't make us turn our backs on you. Killing a brother is not the answer to anything. And I know who you're going to call on, when you're either sitting there in that jail cell for the rest of your life or lying there on the floor with your life running out of you. You're going to call on your mother or the most high. I urge you to turn in your weapons and let us teach you.

"You are somebody, and we will help you."

Johnson called on the city to pray for justice for Nigel and his grieving family.

"People want to point fingers at the police, the men and women who get up every morning and go to work to protect our families," he said. "That's not fair. They couldn't foresee something like this happening, and, besides, they're undermanned and underfunded as it is.

"I'm wondering, though, where is the anger directed at the people who are committing the crimes in our community? To those people who shot this young boy, I say, 'You may run, sit in a basement in hiding or whatever, but this act is going to eat you alive from now on. The reality of what you've done is 2 million times worse than you can imagine.' To the community, I say, 'Join me in praying for Nigel's family and that justice is carried out in his name.'"