Ward takes on OTA at supreme court

Oct. 11—The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and a local attorney who has alleged that the agency willfully violated the state's open meeting act were at the state supreme court to argue jurisdiction of that lawsuit Tuesday.

Stan Ward filed a lawsuit to represent 244 residents in May who claim the OTA did not properly inform the public in its January and February meeting agendas related to turnpike projects planned in Cleveland County.

The agency plans to build a turnpike in east Norman's Lake Thunderbird Watershed and one along Indian Hills Road.

The hearing was conducted by a referee who makes a recommendation to the supreme court's nine justices who will decide if the high court should preside over the lawsuit as it does in other legal matters related to the agency as OTA has argued.

During the hearing, Ward challenged the agency's application to have the court take over his lawsuit.

He argued that his case was not relative to the high court's interest because his lawsuit was not challenging the authority's ability to issue bonds or its use of eminent domain, but rather the civil matter of open meeting violations.

OTA attorney Phillip Whaley argued Ward's lawsuit was an attempt to stop the Norman area turnpikes and not solely a matter of open meeting violations limited to two items on the agendas.

"Their response to our petition here in this court indicates that they seek to invalidate any measures (projects) flowing from these items, these items being the two agenda items, or whatever the complaint about the February meeting is," he said. "The point being, they're not just seeking to invalidate the two agenda items...they want something more here, and they're being a bit vague about it."

Ward said if the violations are willful, and he contended they are, "any action taken in violation of the act are invalid, which is part of our lawsuit."

He further argued that his case rested on clear violations of the state's sunshine laws, which are designed "to shine a light" on government business. He noted that there was no mention in the agency's meeting agendas from December 2021 to Feb. 22 of extending the Kickapoo Turnpike, of any specific turnpike project or of the plan that became known as the ACCESS Oklahoma plan after the Feb. 22 meeting.

Whaley contended that Ward and his legal team were "trying to avoid the jurisdiction" of the supreme court according to state law. He cited Oklahoma Title 69, section 1718 as a "one-stop shop" for all matters related to turnpikes. He also stated the high court has relied on that legislation numerous times as its heard cases on turnpikes.

Ward countered that the legislature had since clarified jurisdiction in a constitutional amendment in Article 7 by removing broad language that previously allowed the high court to take up a civil matter related to the agency outside bond validation hearings.

"It now reads [that] district courts shall have original jurisdiction, in all cases, civil and criminal, period," he argued. "[The statute] says nothing about 'all lawsuits' including the Open Meeting Act violation are subject to the exclusive original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court."

Ward added that the high court is "basically a review board" and not a venue for district court procedures such as the discovery process.

Judge Timothy Olsen, who presides over the lawsuit, has ruled that the district court is the proper venue for the lawsuit unless the high court chooses to exercise jurisdiction.

Ward argued such a move in a writ of prohibition — to take the case away from Olsen — would not be proper.

"As we know, writs of prohibition are extraordinary and they are highly discretionary," Ward argued. "There's no reason for this court to exercise discretion to prohibit Judge Olsen and the trial court from going forward and bringing to the conclusion, this case at trial level."

Court 'unlikely' to take up district lawsuits

Both Ward and Rob Norman, legal counsel for Pike Off OTA's lawsuit, believe that the court is unlikely to evict their lawsuits from the district court.

A ruling issued Friday signed by all nine justices stated that it would hear the agency's bond validation proceeding, but that the order did not stay the two lawsuits pending in district court.

Ward told the court it seemed clear that the court will accept the bond validation hearing but "all the other issues will continue in the trial court," he said.

Like Ward, Norman filed a lawsuit in May. He contends that the state legislature never authorized the east Norman turnpike in a 1987 bill that lined out future toll roads. He also has accused the agency of violating proper bond procedure, despite the supreme court's history of approving numerous bonds for turnpikes. Norman has argued that all turnpikes should have been included in one bond issue according to state law, not in phases.

"My takeaway in our position is that the Pike Off district court case is to move forward," Norman said after the hearing.

The Transcript inquired if the order definitively meant that the court would allow the lawsuits to proceed in district court, but referee Kyle Rogers said he could not elaborate on the order.

A trial for Ward's lawsuit is set for Dec. 12-13.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.