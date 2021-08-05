The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where rapper R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.

Antonia Ashford, 44, of Jackson, New Jersey, who works at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon after police found her husband dead in their home, according to local prosecutors.

Officers with the Jackson Township Police Department responded to the residence after a call that a man had been shot, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

BILL GATES ACKNOWLEDGES 'SEVERAL DINNERS' WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN

The victim, 47-year-old Roderick Ashford, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This undated image provided by the Ocean County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office shows Antonia Ashford. (Ocean County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office via AP)



Antonia Ashford is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, prosecutors said. Jail records did not immediately indicate a hearing date, and no bail has been set.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Roderick Ashford also worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, serving as a drug treatment specialist at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey, according to Insider.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Metropolitan Detention Center for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prison, murder, Police

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Warden at jail holding Ghislaine Maxwell charged with murder