Warden man arrested after roommate shot

Oct. 17—WARDEN — A Warden man was arrested Saturday after reportedly shooting his roommate twice, once in the arm and once in the leg, and fleeing the scene.

A press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office states that at about 6 p.m. Saturday, GCSO was dispatched to the 7000 block of Road P SE for a report of an assault with a firearm.

Jordan Romero Ortega, 22, of Warden, reported he was involved in an argument with a roommate over cleaning the residence. The roommate, identified as Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, allegedly pulled a gun and shot Romero Ortega two times. Garcia Cortes fled the scene

According to a Moses Lake Police Department representative, Moses Lake Police Officer Brad Zook and K-9 officer Rex of MLPD tracked Cortes. It was unknown at the time whether Cortes was bitten during the incident.

The release states Romero Ortega was transported to Samaritan Hospital by ambulance, then flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he is listed in stable condition.

Garcia Cortes was booked into the Grant County Jail for Assault in the 1st degree. The firearm was located by the investigating deputies.

The Warden Police Department, GCSO and MLPD worked jointly on this case.