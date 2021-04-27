Warden man faces at least 20 years in prison

Apr. 27—SPOKANE — A Warden man faces at least 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last month to multiple counts of child sex trafficking and possession of child pornography.

Carlos Salgado Velasquez made a plea deal with prosecutors in late March to paying four young women — two of whom were 14 when the trafficking started — in cash and presents for sex from September 2016 through September 2018.

According to the plea deal March 31, Salgado Velasquez and three of his victims met at an unnamed motel in Moses Lake.

Two of the victims said Salgado Velasquez was violent during their encounters and the defendant was charged with first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment and commercial sex abuse of a minor in Grant County. As a result of the plea deal, however, Grant County has agreed to drop its charges.

Velasquez is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

According to prosecutors, Velasquez swapped text and Facebook messages with Moses Lake resident Donald L. Ricker, who pleaded guilty in July 2019, to producing child pornography in June 2018. Ricker, who faces up to 30 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.

