A Ware man left Marlborough Hospital on Jan. 21. Authorities are still looking for him

MARLBOROUGH — The search for a Ware man who left a local hospital more than a week ago continued Monday after authorities say they spent the weekend searching the Sudbury Reservoir in Sudbury.

Jeffrey Allard, 57, has been missing since leaving UMass Memorial Health-Marlborough Hospital at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21, according to his daughter, Larissa Ostiguy.

"We really just want to find him," she said Monday.

Jeffrey Allard, of Ware, has been missing since Jan. 21, when he left UMass Memorial Health-Marlborough Hospital.

Allard left a program in Westborough that day and had made his way to the Marlborough Police Department. Police issued a Section 12, which is used for someone under psychological distress and could be a danger to themselves or others, Ostiguy said.

Allard was taken to the hospital by ambulance but somehow left, even though he was supposed to be there for an evaluation. He had no vehicle and no known connection to anyone in the Marlborough area, Ostiguy said.

"He has, in the past, had suicidal thoughts and tendencies," she said.

On Friday, Marlborough police, joined by the Massachusetts State Police and Sudbury police, searched the Farm Road area and the Sudbury Reservoir with tracking dogs, a helicopter and boats.

On Saturday and Sunday, the state police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Boston Fire Department's dive team, as well as the Marlborough Police and Fire departments, continued to search the reservoir, with boats and a helicopter, the state police said.

Marlborough police spokesman Sgt. Zachary Attaway said the search was to continue Monday.

"Dive teams and search teams entered the Sudbury Reservoir over the last few days, but were unable to locate Mr. Allard," Attaway said. "We have used many resources, including but not limited to, drones and Air Wing."

Boats being used to search the Sudbury Reservoir on Sunday in Southborough.

Ostiguy said she is thankful for all of the work the various agencies are putting into the search for her father.

"They've been really, really good," she said.

Allard is described as being a white man, 6 feet 1 inches tall with short, brown curly hair and brown eyes and weighing an approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt with a Coca-Cola logo on the right side.

Anyone with information about Allard's whereabouts is asked to call the Marlborough Police Department at 508-485-1212.

