Warehouse with ammunition and many aggressors got terminated in Kherson region - Vilkul

Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 23:13 The Armed Forces of Ukraine terminated an ammunition depot and a large number of aggressors’ military personnel in Kherson region. Ukrainian fighters took three "very talkative" Russian soldiers prisoner in one of the clashes. Source: Head of Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Oleksandr Vilkul in Telegram Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine terminated an ammunition depot and a large number of enemy military personnel near Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson oblast - over 70 people. Orcs [Russian troops -ed.] have suffered losses in other locations." "In one of the clashes, three Russian soldiers were taken prisoner, who turned out to be very attentive and very talkative. We have obtained additional information about the enemy." Details: According to Oleksandr Vilkul, the situation in Kryvyi Rih and the Kryvyi Rih region is stable and under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces and Military Administration. The situation remains tense at the front line, 50 km away from Kryvyi Rih in the Kherson region. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting successful operations. The shelling with the use of multiple rocket launchers and other weapons continues. On Tuesday (April 26), shelling was carried out near the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Bila Krynytsia, Mykolayivka, Mala Shesternia, Trudolyubivka, and Osokorivka. A civilian got injured. Ukrainian military personnel shot down an aggressors’ missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region. The wreckage fell in the field, no casualties reported.