Warehouse fire breaks out at Park Plus Drive early Friday

Columbia Fire & Rescue crews work to extinguish a warehouse fire off Park Plus Drive early Friday morning.

Columbia Fire & Rescue, as well as the Tennessee Bureau Fire Investigators are currently investigating a warehouse fire, which broke out early Friday at 2361 Park Plus Dr.

Fire crews responded to the F.S. Sperry Co. warehouse at approximately 1:38 a.m. Friday, spending several hours suppressing flames and doing salvage work.

"It's a pretty big building, and we've had just about every fire station in the city here fighting it," Fire Chief Ty Cobb said. "It's a large warehouse, and we've been here a while."

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident, according to CFR.

The fire, its cause and extend of damage is still under investigation by the Columbia Fire Marshal's office, who is working with assistance from TBI investigators.

"We are still investigating it, and they've been out there all day still. We don't have the property loss estimates yet, but it's going to be a major loss," Cobb said.

Cobb added that upon response, heavy smoke was billowing out of the structure, with flames "through the roof" upon arrival. Investigators also believe the fire started at the rear of the structure, he said.

And not only was this a major structure fire, but one which included response teams from all five Columbia stations, with Spring Hill Fire Department and Mt. Pleasant Fire Department on call.

In addition to the difficulties in manning a fire in such a large building, fire crews also dealt with working in freezing temperatures, as well as low water pressure in that particular area.

"Overall, the crews did a great job in protecting exposures and working throughout the morning in 25-degree temperatures to put the fire out," Cobb said. "It can be very challenging, but they did a great job, and I am thankful nobody was hurt."

"We have great equipment, some of the best fire equipment anywhere," Cobb said. "Our water supply is good in the city, but in this section of town the water pressures are low. It's an area we've strongly wanted to see a water tank, or an improvement in our water supply."

Cobb also expressed the need for fire safety during this time of year, when homes are heated and a situation like this can "make headway really quick."

"I encourage our residents to have working smoke alarms. This time of year is very busy for us with cold temperatures, and what's really tricky is that we've also had warmer weather," Cobb said. "Make sure you have working smoke alarms so that you are alerted when a fire breaks out."

