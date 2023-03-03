The Warehouse Group Limited (NZSE:WHS) insider upped their holding by 67% earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Looking at The Warehouse Group Limited's (NZSE:WHS ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Warehouse Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Oram bought NZ$96k worth of shares at a price of NZ$3.21 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of NZ$2.62. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Jonathan Oram was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Jonathan Oram purchased 40.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was NZ$3.19. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Warehouse Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Warehouse Group insiders own about NZ$267m worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Warehouse Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Warehouse Group insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Warehouse Group. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Warehouse Group (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

