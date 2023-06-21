The Warehouse moves closer to landmark status

CHICAGO — Preservationist were hopeful Tuesday that a former dance hall in the West Loop — once called The Warehouse, a legendary nightclub considered a birthplace of house music — would gain landmark status after the city’s zoning committee voted to move its nomination to City Council for a vote.

“We’re very optimistic that tomorrow’s vote will result in an enthusiastic approval for landmark designation of this immensely important place of music history,” said Max Chavez, director of research and special projects at Preservation Chicago.

In April, the three-story building at 206 S. Jefferson St. received a preliminary landmark recommendation from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks after thousands signed a petition asking the city to preserve the building, which is also known as an icon of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ and Black history.

From 1977 to 1982, The Warehouse was the dance club where house was born, led by pioneering DJ Frankie Knuckles.

Preservationists said the three-story industrial building had no historical protections, which put it at risk of being demolished. A petition was started to urge city officials to take action. Under landmark rules, owners would have to get permission to make any changes to the building.