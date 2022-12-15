Warehouse with Russian ammunition detonated in Kadiivka, authorities claim explosion in barracks

Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that explosions rang out in Russian military barracks located in the city of Kadiivka on the night of 14–15 December. According to the Centre for Strategic Communication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an ammunition storage point has been blown up.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, referring to the Centre for Strategic Communication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and on air at the national 24/7 news broadcast on 15 December

Quote: "Over the past week, in the occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, "bavovna" has been happening almost every other day. These are either barracks, mainly, or warehouses with ammunition. In this case, [in Kadiivka – ed.] it [affected] the deployment of personnel [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means cotton, and this has since become a meme – ed.]"

Details: At the same time, Serhii Haidai shared on his social media a post of the Centre for Strategic Communication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which states that an ammunition depot has been blown up, and it started exploding.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!