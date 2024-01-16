The warehouses of central Ohio

In 1893, Ohio State finished Orton Hall, incorporating grotesques in the bell tower from the Mesozoic and Cenozoic eras. In 1929 artisans finished the American Insurance Union Tower, which would serve as a landmark for Columbus for generations. That 353,000 square-foot skyscraper is now known as the LeVeque Tower.

And what is today's contribution to architecture in central Ohio? In 2022, more than 15,000,000 square feet of warehouse space was built with roughly the same look: generally one-story, poured concrete walls, a front door with a small office and lots of loading docks.

Outside, the color palette is either gray, white, brown, maybe a strip of Amazon blue. They routinely have a million-square-feet. Although they serve the needs of today's commerce, how many times these buildings can be recycled into something useful is a problem for the next generation.

The moon rises over a warehouse used by Kroger and hardware company around the Rickenbacker International Airport.

Painted grids break up the design of a warehouse on Rail Court South around the Rickenbacker International Airport.

A new warehouse on Commerce Parkway in West Jefferson has 1,090,000 square feet and about a hundred loading docks.

Loading docks at 9850 Innovation Way in the Johnstown and New Albany area.

A whimsical yellow and off-white paint job denote the Joann warehouse on Industrial Parkway in West Jefferson.

Warehouses around the Rickenbacker International Airport.

Light rectangles of blue denote a New Albany warehouse near the new Facebook facility. This building is on Worthington Road just east of the Beech Road intersection.

April 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The front office part of a 445,000 square-foot facility built by VanTrust Real Estate, LLC for Cupertino Electric Inc., a privately-owned electrical engineering and construction company from San Jose, California. The building is at 13101 Worthington Road NW in New Albany. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch

A few houses remain around a sea of warehouses along the west side of Alum Creek Drive near the Rickenbacker International Airport.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: The boring architecture of Ohio warehouses