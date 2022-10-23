Warehouses and employers like Amazon bring new jobs and higher wages for some blue-collar workers, but they can be hard on cities — and on the human body

Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories.

On the agenda today:

But first: This week, Insider launched an ambitious new package, Warehouse Nation, which investigates how the warehousing boom has shaped the US. Deputy editor Jake Swearingen is here to take us inside the project.

Image of warehouses separated by a highway with Warehouse Nation written over it

Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty; Insider

As the US emerged from the Great Recession, cheap real estate and the rise of e-commerce collided to create a warehousing boom, deputy editor Jake Swearingen writes.

Since 2011, over 2.3 billion square feet of new warehouse space have come to market — that's 82.5 square miles, enough room to comfortably fit nearly four Manhattans.

That brings us to Warehouse Nation, a feature project that takes a deep dive into how the rise of warehouses and warehouse work has changed the US and its citizens.

Here's what the project includes:

We spent the past seven months quizzing analysts and industry experts, scraping data, poring over maps, and talking to dozens of people on the ground to learn how the warehouse industry is reshaping American life in ways invisible to many online shoppers.

Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos, Netflix

Netflix's cofounder and CEO Reed Hastings, left, with Ted Sarandos, the company's chief of content.Getty

As the company reported strong third-quarter earnings, a new, more emboldened Netflix emerged — and the streamer is now taking a victory lap.

The company took jabs at competitors' spending and content in its letter to investors, and threw shade at "House of the Dragon" and "The Rings of Power," pointing out that "Dahmer" surpassed both on Google Trends and using the show's success to defend its binge-watch model.

A woman asleep on a phone bed surrounded by floating money.

Anna Kim/Insider

Across TikTok and YouTube, financial influencers are telling followers they can make hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in passive income each week from side hustles like property rentals, day-trading, or dropshipping.

But as they flaunt their own glamorous, passive-income-funded lifestyles, they fail to give viewers a full picture of the risks involved in the business, spreading dubious financial advice to millions of people.

Patrons leave as others wait for a table at Tiki Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Monday, May 17, 2021, in New York.

Patrons leave as others wait for a table at Tiki Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Monday, May 17, 2021, in New York.Kathy Willens/AP Photo

The US economy's post-pandemic party is over, so get ready to endure the mother of all hangovers. The economy rocketed back thanks to COVID-19 stimulus and a slew of emergency lending programs — but all that has come to an end.

American households are now feeling the pressure of high inflation, slowing wage growth, and dwindling savings — and they aren't likely to get any more aid in a 2023 downturn.



David Solomon, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, wears a dark suit and a red tie while speaking at a conference.

David Solomon, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs.Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is going through at least the third restructuring during David Solomon's four years as CEO — and critics within the firm believe the restructuring may be his attempt to quell an uprising from within.

We outlined the winners and losers in Solomon's latest reorg, and what that might mean for the bank's future performance.

"People thought I was crazy. They told me I would be scrambling to go back."

— Cody Berman, a 26-year-old who quit his corporate job and turned his side hustle into a seven-figure venture.

