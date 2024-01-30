Warm air will continue for the last day of January
Financing options differ for second homes used as an investment, a vacation home, or to split your time between two locations.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Snag the fluff-lined coat adored by more than 25,000 five-star shoppers while it's on sale.
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
You know you’ve screwed up when you’ve simultaneously angered the White House, the TIME Person of the Year, and pop culture’s most rabid fanbase. X lacks the infrastructure to identify abusive content quickly and at scale. As the White House’s press secretary called on Congress to do something, X simply banned the search term “taylor swift” for a few days.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
Trademark filings suggest Formula One is considering hosting a Grand Prix in Chicago, but one city officials says it's not happening.
Yes, it needs more than a quick rinse — and you'll enjoy your cup of joe more when you know it's coming from a germ-free pot.
Spend management startup Ramp has acquired AI-powered startup Venue as it expands its procurement offering. Venue was founded in 2022 by TK Kong, Young Kim, and Kevin Chan, and its aim was to “simplify how businesses review, approve, and manage the cost of vendors in use across their company.” Ramp actually acquired the company last August but only announced it today.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
The stories you need to start your day: Gen Z’s concerns about the future, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ premiere and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
As companies start relying more on AI-powered tools to help increase productivity and efficiency, they need to think about creating policies that can address any ethical, practical or legal issues, writes Richard Marcus, head of information security at AuditBoard. Matt Lerner, who spent 11 years in marketing at PayPal, offers some solid advice for founders: “Selling more is like the last step; the first step is learning,” Lerner told Haje Kamps.
Apple revealed today that users earned more than $1 billion in Daily Cash from spending on Apple Card last year. The tech giant also announced that Apple Card has topped more than 12 million users. Apple Card, which first launched in 2019, is exclusively available in the United States.
You can stream the Super Bowl with Paramount+, catch it on cable or see it on CBS.
Indie game cheerleader Day of the Devs is now an independent non-profit organization. The team says this will open up more funding avenues and help it be more transparent about its fundraising efforts.
Despite record growth in the solar industry last year, software startup Aurora Solar has laid off 20% of its staff of about 500 people, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company, which provides software to help solar installers manage their sales, project design and installation process, has missed its growth targets for the past year, a source said. Aurora Solar last raised $200 million in a Series D round that closed in February 2022, less than nine months after raising a $250 million Series C.
Toyota on Tuesday announced that it remained the world's top-selling automaker for the fourth year running, with record sales of 11.2 million vehicles in 2023. But its chairman had to apologize for recent scandals.
Save $190 on this powerful battery jump-starter with air compressor. A great emergency roadside assistance tool to keep in your vehicle.
The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is back down to an all-time low $999 price in the Starlight colorway.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.