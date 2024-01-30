Warm air will continue for the last day of January

TechCrunch

Despite record growth in the solar industry last year, software startup Aurora Solar has laid off 20% of its staff of about 500 people, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company, which provides software to help solar installers manage their sales, project design and installation process, has missed its growth targets for the past year, a source said. Aurora Solar last raised $200 million in a Series D round that closed in February 2022, less than nine months after raising a $250 million Series C.