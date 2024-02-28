Warm and breezy today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s our last completely dry day for a while. We will just see a few clouds as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees today.

There will be a breeze off the Gulf of Mexico that could gust up to 20 mph at times. The breeze increases ahead of a weak cold front that arrives tomorrow.

The front only brings a 20% chance of rain tomorrow, and it will not bring any cooler air. The front lifts back to the north Friday keeping highs near 80 degrees.

A slightly stronger front arrives this weekend. This front will not pass through to bring cooler air, but it does increase our rain chances. It won’t rain all weekend, but scattered showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday with extra clouds around.

The scattered showers linger into Monday and Tuesday as well. Highs stay near 80 degrees.

Looking long range, a stronger system is set to arrive in the middle of next week.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily Weather Forecast

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.