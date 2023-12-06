Warm conditions in Phoenix expected to continue after record-setting fall

Phoenix is expected to experience potential record-high temperatures this week, coupled with dry conditions.

The National Weather Service projects a 30-40% chance of exceeding the current record high of 82 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday. Additionally, the weather service noted that 2023 experienced the warmest fall on record, with an average temperature of 80.8 degrees from September to November.

However, the temperature is expected to cool down as the weekend begins, with the high in Phoenix forecasted to be in the low-70s by Friday. While precipitation isn't expected much in the region, high wind speeds are anticipated, especially in the Colorado River Valley, where there is a 30-50% chance of wind gusts above 30 mph.

The cooler temperatures were forecasted to continue into the weekend along with the dry climate.

Northern Arizona to be warm and windy until end of week

Snow falls near Flagstaff Mall on Nov. 24, 2023.

Much of Northern Arizona is also expected to have rather warm temperatures through the end of this week.

The weather service projected that many areas would experience highs 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Higher wind speeds from the northwest are also expected as the weekend approaches. While the current forecast is below advisory criteria, the weather service mentioned that it will be close.

Any possible rain or snow showers were expected to remain in the far north region near the border and near the Four Corners. Areas south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon have less than a 10% chance of receiving measurable precipitation.

Wind speeds and temperatures were both forecasted to decrease on Saturday and Sunday, with dry and windy weather expected afterward.

Warm leadup to the weekend expected in Southern Arizona

Warm weather and dry conditions are expected to persist in Southern Arizona until temperatures cool down this weekend.

The region experienced a significant increase in temperature this week, with Thursday projected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Breezes were forecasted to bring those temperatures down by Friday, especially in the Eastern region. By Saturday, the weather was expected to drop to the mid-60s, which is near the seasonal norm for this time of year.

However, the weather was projected to warm up again by next week starting Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix set record breaking high temps for fall as warm weather goes on