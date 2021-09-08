Warm days in Minnesota make for happy tunes
With temperatures in the 70s combined with sunshine and an outdoor classroom set-up, this school band class made the most of the September warmth.
With temperatures in the 70s combined with sunshine and an outdoor classroom set-up, this school band class made the most of the September warmth.
Fans were quick to praise her for keeping it real, but the reality star took the images down.
Cumberbatch told The Hollywood Reporter that there was a "ripple effect" on set when he uttered the insult but was glad that it was kept in the movie.
If the governor "has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there'd be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said.
Scottie Scheffler is in. Patrick Reed is out. It wasn't easy for team captain Steve Stricker to get his team down to just 12 players.
An initial cause of death has been determined for the 6-year-old girl who died Sunday night at a Glenwood Springs, Colo., adventure park. The girl, identified Wednesday as Wongel Estifano, suffered “multiple blunt force injuries” on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Officials have still not revealed how the ...
The woman became suspicious of her husband after watching him on their Ring doorbell camera.
The insider knowledge might change your flying etiquette.
Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch has been penalized for his actions after a mid-race wreck in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR announced Tuesday. The pilot of the No. 18 Toyota Camry violated Sections 12.1.a; 12.5.2.5.a; 12.8.a of the NASCAR Rule Book and has been fined $50,000 for a safety violation, […]
Grandma had no idea what was waiting inside the car.
Piper Rockelle, 14, is in the middle of a controversy after Pink accused her family of exploiting her for Instagram likes.
Demi Moore jumped for joy in a striped bikini in new Instagram post.
Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content. The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/ReutersJohn Choi said he will never forget July 6, 2016—the day 32-year-old Philando Castile was shot and killed by a St. Anthony Police Department officer during a simple traffic stop over a broken taillight.When asked for his license and registration, Castile told officer Jeronimo Yanez he had a licensed gun. Yanez, fearful Castile might reach for it, told him not to. But despite Castile’s insistence that he was not reaching for the gun, Yanez fired se
USMNT road to World Cup: What you need to know as American men close out first round of qualifying with critical game
WWE executive and professional wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque is recovering from surgery following a “cardiac event,” the sports entertainment company announced Wednesday. “Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event,” WWE said in a statement. “The episode was caused by a genetic […]
Well before Derek Jeter hung up the cleats, it was a lock that he would earn a plaque in Cooperstown - the lone question was would the Yankee be a unanimous Hall of Famer.
Timothy Hall, known as "Timbo the Redneck" on TikTok, has died. After family members shed light on the cause of his tragic passing, his official cause of death has been determined.
In case you missed it, bathing is the topic du jour, with celebs like Ashton Kutcher, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Bell and (wait for it) the Rock chiming in to share their personal hygiene habits with the world....
If you're seeing these players fall to you at your draft position, you should jump at drafting them.