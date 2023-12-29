Warm, hazy conditions to continue into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The dry and tranquil weather we’ve seen this week will persist into the weekend.

The warming trend will peak Friday and Saturday as the as southwest flow strengthens ahead of a couple of weak systems anticipated over the weekend. Temperatures are poised to stay 5-10 degrees above normal until Saturday, with the Wasatch Front experiencing mid to upper 40s, with St. George basking in the upper-50s.

The encroaching inversions and haze in the northern valleys are likely to persist through the weekend. Air quality will continue to be affected, with most valleys expected to hover in the “moderate” category.

Salt Lake County may be an exception, as the Utah Department of Environmental Quality predicts unhealthy for sensitive groups” by Saturday. There’s a glimmer of hope for a slight improvement in air quality as a weak system traverses the state into the New Year.

The high-pressure ridge will shift east over the weekend, allowing limited moisture to return to southern Utah. However, the system moving into the Desert Southwest appears to be moisture-starved, and only a smattering of rain and snow showers are anticipated in southwest Utah late Saturday into Sunday.



As we step into the new year, another trough follows, ushering in a similar pattern across the state. The prevailing outlook suggests an uptick in cloud cover and a slight dip in temperatures through midweek. Despite the transition into the new year, our mountain areas are unlikely to receive much, if any, moisture on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

If we’re looking for bigger changes, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic in the 6–14-day window as we could enter a wetter and cooler pattern across the west. Just something to keep our eye on for now, but we’ll be hoping we can see the winter switch get flipped on again! Stay tuned.

Until then, expect inversions and the accompanying haze to persist in northern regions, particularly in valleys. Keep yourself updated with our full 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.