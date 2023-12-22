'A warm person': Ruth McGregor tells The Gaggle about Sandra Day O'Connor's human side

The nation has said its final farewells to Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. We here on The Gaggle podcast have been honoring the life and legacy of the Arizona ranch girl through a series of interviews with those who knew her.

Welcome to the third episode of The Gaggle’s miniseries on Sandra Day O’Connor.

Thus far we have heard from O’Connor’s biographer, Evan Thomas, and a historian, Linda Hirshman. Today, we turn to someone who was closer to the justice: Ruth McGregor.

Sandra Day O'Connor (left) and Ruth McGregor, in a photo that appeared in the Phoenix Gazette on Dec. 29, 1989.

McGregor, a former chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, shared that she’s known Sandra Day O’Connor since the mid-1970s. First they worked solely as associates in the same field, but a friendship grew that lasted a lifetime.

McGregor sat down in The Gaggle studios in April 2022. Former Arizona Republic reporter and Gaggle host Yvonne Wingett Sanchez led the interview.

Read the episode transcript here.

Read more about O'Connor being honored at the Supreme Court and about her funeral service in Washington, D.C.

