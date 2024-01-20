A warm, rainy storm arrives in Portland Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A warmer and wetter storm is heading for Portland as the aftermath of the arctic blast remains.

Temperatures will continue to warm across the greater Portland, Vancouver metro area Saturday. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 30s to low 40s as remaining slush and ice melts away. Some side roads may still be slick as lingering ice spots linger.

Warmer rains return to the area Saturday afternoon with more southerly winds. These winds will help push Portland’s temperature back into the low 40s. Adding rain on top of the warmer temperatures will help melt everything even faster.

Warmer temperatures and afternoon rain showers will make for significant snow and ice melt Saturday, January 20, 2024

Rain showers will remain scattered through the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. That will continue through the day Sunday as even warmer conditions are expected. Rain accumulation will near almost an inch over the coast and along the Willamette Valley by the end of the weekend. Some minor urban flooding is possible due to melting snow and ice and additional rain falling over western Oregon and Washington.

Rain accumulation nears an inch this weekend as melting continues

Freezing rain continues to be a concern for parts of the foothills of western Washington Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has locations west of Mt. Adams and Mount St. Helens under a ‘Winter Storm Watch’ for the threat of a half inch of ice and snow nearing one inch. Snow accumulation could be as great as five inches for locations above 5,000 ft. This is no impacts on the Portland and Vancouver area this weekend. Temperatures will remain too warm for freezing rain or snow.

Winter weather continues to move through parts of the Cascades this weekend as the rest of the region begins to warm

Daytime highs and early morning lows will continue to build next week. Portland goes from below average to above average with temperatures stretching into the low 50s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s warmer and wet weather forecast

These warmer temperatures also come with the chance for rain every day next week. The average temperature for Portland by the end of January is in the upper 40s.

