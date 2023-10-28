Warm Saturday comes with chance for pop-up showers

It’s yet another warm start to the day, with temperatures well into the 60s! The warmest part of the day will be through about mid-day, before cooler air filters in this afternoon and evening. As the front crosses, expect some showers to pop up later this morning and this afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time but be prepared for a quick shower or two.

The front gets hung up over us tomorrow, and steady rain will develop as a wave of low-pressure crosses. The steadiest rain will occur during the morning, with some lingering showers for the afternoon. More showers are expected Monday, with highs only in the low 50s. By Halloween, it will be a struggle to get out of the low 40s with a reinforcing show of cold air coming Halloween night.

By Wednesday morning of next week, wind chills will dip into the 20s.

