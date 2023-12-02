Warm start to the weekend

Cloudy and warm today in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will reach the low to mid-80s across the area.

Orlando will be 84 degrees.

A few light showers will be possible today.

Tonight, there will be warm weather with areas of patchy fog again.

Lows will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be warm again, but our rain chances will increase Sunday evening and into Monday, paired with our next front.

Temperatures will be much cooler by the middle of the week.

