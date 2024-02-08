Warm strong gusts of up to 30 mph winds are expected across Central Indiana, NWS said.

Central Indiana will be seeing some strong gusts of wind, the National Weather Service in Indianapolis announced in a Special Weather Statement on Thursday.

Warm, but gusty southerly winds will increase this afternoon and evening. Persistent gusts could exceed 30 mph, with occasional gusts exceeding 40 mph are expected this afternoon.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are possible through Thursday night, mainly through northwest portions of Central Indiana.

"Exercise caution while driving especially if operating high profile vehicles on east to west roadways and secure loose objects," the statement read.

https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=INZ047&warncounty=INC097&firewxzone=INZ047&local_place1=Indianapolis%20IN&product1=Special+Weather+Statement&lat=39.7764&lon=-86.1462

What counties are affected?

The following central Indiana counties are affected: Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Davies, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Warm gusts of wind are expected to sweep across Indiana on Thursday