Warm and sunny to start the weekend
It is going to be a gorgeous day today.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Daytime highs will reach the low to mid-70s.
Overnight, there will be more clouds and mild temperatures.
Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.
Rain and storms will be approaching and move into Central Florida by tomorrow morning.
Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will roll through the area tomorrow.
Cooler air will follow.
