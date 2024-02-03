Warm and sunny to start the weekend

Kassandra Crimi,Brittany Caldwell
It is going to be a gorgeous day today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Daytime highs will reach the low to mid-70s.

Overnight, there will be more clouds and mild temperatures.

Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.

Rain and storms will be approaching and move into Central Florida by tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will roll through the area tomorrow.

Cooler air will follow.

